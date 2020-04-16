Pharmacists urge UK drug firms to start manufacturing paracetamol in Britain amid shortage

Pharmacists are urging UK drug firms to manufacture paracetamol in Britain amid a nationwide shortage caused by panic buying and production lines drying up in Asia amid the coronavirus crisis.

Britain relies heavily on India – the world’s biggest supplier of generic drugs – for the painkiller, but the South Asian nation has restricted exports of the painkiller after factories in China, where the ingredient is mainly made, ground to a halt.

The move, combined with shoppers desperately stocking up, has left supermarket and chemist shelves stripped bare.

The NHS advises coronavirus patients take paracetamol for their symptoms, after the Government urged infected Brits to steer clear of ibuprofen.

UK manufacturers now need to step up and start making the painkiller in Britain to prevent the ‘grim reality’ of COVID-19 patients not being able to get pain relief, pharmacists say.

Consulting pharmacist Shamir Patel, of online service Doctor-4-U, told MailOnline: ‘We are seeing a huge spike in the demand for medicines such as paracetamol due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, due to a perfect storm of high demand for those worried about availability and the fact the raw ingredients come from China.

‘This is obviously very worrying for many people in the UK and a situation which should not be allowed to happen.

‘As well as asking people to reduce the amount of paracetamol they are buying to a normal level, UK pharmaceutical companies need to put in place a system whereby medicines such as paracetamol can be manufactured in the UK rather than relying on overseas exports.

‘The advice we are giving to people who are showing the symptoms of COVID-19 is to take paracetamol in order to try to manage their fever and reduce their temperature.

‘But if the supplies run out, which some reports are suggesting could happen in the UK by this weekend, it will further add to the grim reality of the coronavirus crisis.’

It comes a day after pharmacies were told they can split large packs of paracetamol and sell single strips to the public.

The General Pharmaceutical Council said the individual strips, which would come in repackaged boxes, should not be placed on open shelves.

Instead, it said stores should put up notices to tell patients paracetamol supplies are available at the counter.

The GPC, which is the independent regulator for all pharmacists in Britain, did not say how much the tablets should be priced at.

It said: ‘Pharmacies may be experiencing difficulties in obtaining over-the-counter pack sizes of paracetamol from wholesalers at this time.

‘Pharmacies may break down larger packs of paracetamol to prepare smaller packs for people, and the public, who need them.’

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society, which is the professional membership body for pharmacists, called for stores not to not to profit off the crisis.

It said: ‘Charge a reasonable price for the medicine. It’s not professional to charge excessive prices and we do not support this.’

Trade news publication Chemist and Druggist reported pharmacists had struggled to get hold of paracetamol because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it had ‘stockpiles of generic drugs like paracetamol in the event of any supply issues or increases in demand’.

Officials have already banned companies from exporting dozens of different drugs, including paracetamol, to keep a solid supply of medication in the UK.

The Department of Health denies there is a shortage of paracetamol in the UK.

Paracetamol is used in other branded drugs, such as Calpol. The firm has already warned of the potential for shortages because of the increase in demand.

By Saturday, Boots expects to have run out of paracetamol and has introduced measure to ration how much customers can buy.

A Boots spokesman said: ‘We have seen an increase in customers looking to buy paracetamol in our stores, and we’re sorry if there may have been limited occasions where we have sold out.

‘We have been working closely with all of our suppliers and have more stock arriving in stores every day.

‘To ensure we can support as many people as possible, there is currently a limit of two units per customer on hand sanitisers, soap and hand wash, pain relief products, cough and cold, all children’s medicines, thermometers, tissues and hand wipes, baby milks, baby sterilising and antibacterial products, and hand creams.

‘There is also a limit of one unit per customer for products containing paracetamol.’

India, the world’s biggest supplier of generic drugs, has already restricted the export of paracetamol – the main chemical in the drug – and 25 other pharmaceutical ingredients.

It relies on China for almost 70 per cent of the ingredients in its drugs but production has dried up in China because of the pandemic, with millions ordered to stay inside.

India’s Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India said some chemicals ‘may face shortages for the next couple of months’.

British paracetamol manufacturer Aspar Pharmaceuticals has already warned it was struggling because supply of ingredients was drying up.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society’s chief scientist admitted that most of the generic drugs are made in India and China.

Pharmaceutical Journal reports that up to 90 per cent of medicines used in the NHS are imported, with the majority of those from India.

It is unclear how many other UK drug firms make paracetamol. But because it is a generic there is much less profit available for makers.

It comes after the Government’s chief scientific adviser warned earlier this month that Britons with coronavirus should no longer take ibuprofen.

Sir Patrick Vallance admitted the ‘sensible thing to do’ would be to avoid the over-the-counter painkiller amid fears it could worsen the infection.

The NHS also pulled its advice that told patients to take ibuprofen for symptoms of the deadly infection.

Before, its advice named paracetamol and ibuprofen as two painkillers that could fight off a fever and cough. Its help page now only advises paracetamol.

French health minister Olivier Véran prompted questions over the NHS advice when he said anti-inflammatories could ‘aggravate the infection’.

Other leading medics echoed his concerns, admitting the drug could dampen the immune system and even slow down recovery.

And parents of a four-year-old girl with tell-tale coronavirus symptoms claimed that ibuprofen caused her to become seriously ill.

Amelia Milner’s temperature spiked, she began shaking, panting and couldn’t keep her eyes open. She also vomited on herself.