Photo of pensioner clutching shopping list in Sainsbury’s after panic-buyers ransack shelves

Stooping to check his shopping list, this elderly man is faced with a shocking reality – most of the stock has been stripped from the supermarket shelves by selfish customers.

The gentleman is therefore left to wonder where exactly he will be able to pick up his essentials as shops suffer from a surge in stockpiling by uncaring shoppers.

The picture was taken in a Sainsbury’s store in Epsom, Surrey, but the increase in panic buying has hit all major supermarkets.

The biggest chains were dramatically stepping up rationing measures yesterday amid the stockpiling as millions prepare for weeks of home quarantine.

The increased demand has also led to angry scenes as people battled over household essentials. Stores are imposing strict limits on the purchase of essentials from baby formula and nappies to paracetamol, hand sanitisers, cleaning products, tinned food, long life milk, pasta and toilet rolls.

And, yesterday, the country’s biggest supermarkets, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s, went much further with new limits of three items across all food and grocery products.

It came as Ocado last night shut down its website and app after being swamped with orders.

Customers will not be able to book a new delivery or edit existing orders until Saturday, at the earliest.

Supermarkets have held emergency talks with police forces to ensure urgent help amid concerns that aggressive shoppers have left staff in tears and fearing for their safety.

The incidents raise worries the country could see the emergence of food riots that were controversially predicted at the beginning of the crisis.

Waitrose has set a maximum cap of between two and 12 items across as many as 400 products. And Mornot allowing people to buy more than four of any product line.

Restrictions are also being applied to online orders amid a surge in demand for home deliveries. The rush to buy provisions online means some firms do not have delivery slots available for up to six weeks.

The British Retail Consortium said stores were talking to the police about how to cope with any violence.

Its director of food and sustainability, Andrew Opie, said: ‘Retailers are well versed in providing effective security measures. We will continue to work with police to protect customers and employees.’

The extension of rationing is part of a much wider effort by the supermarkets to ensure they maintain the nation’s food supplies. For example, Tesco and Asda are ending 24 hour opening at hundreds of outlets to allow staff time to re-stock shelves through the night.

And some, such as Iceland, are setting aside one hour at the beginning of the day for older customers, who fear contamination, to shop in peace without any pushing and shoving.

The proportion of Britons who admit to hoarding essentials has risen from one in ten to one in four over the past two weeks. Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe, said: ‘We have enough food coming into the system, but are limiting sales so that it stays on shelves for longer and can be bought by a larger numbers of customers.’

In other safety measures, supermarkets are asking customers to stop using cash, which can carry the virus, and pay by card or smartphone to protect staff at the tills.

Tesco has become the latest supermarket to impose strict rationing measures on items like loo roll, soap and UHT milk to curb coronavirus panic-buying.

Customers stocking up across the country is intensifying today as supermarkets under mounting pressure are taking drastic rationing action in a bid to deal with the unprecedented demand for goods.

Tesco, the UK’s biggest supermarket, will impose restrictions on all customers to buying a maximum of three products per line from Thursday, as it copes with the high demand from the coronavirus pandemic, the company has announced.

Britain’s grocery industry has struggled for over a week to keep shelves stocked in the face of stockpiling, which worsened on Tuesday despite weekend appeals for calm from supermarket bosses and politicians.

But experts have asked why supermarkets have introduced different limits on certain goods, creating confusion for customers and competition among rivals.

Sainsbury’s today announced it is closing its in-store bakeries, meat, fish and pizza counters and cafes from tomorrow to free up lorry and warehouse capacity, and to free up more staff to stack shelves.

The supermarket will restrict people to only buying three of any single grocery item, with a two-item limit on the most popular goods such as toilet paper and long-life milk. From March 23, disabled customers and those over 70 will take priority for online delivery slots.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, ‘We are temporarily closing our cafes, some supermarket bakery services and counters so that we can focus on serving grocery and other essential items in our busy stores.’

Aldi became the first UK grocer to introduce rationing, limiting customers to buying four items of any one product during each visit, while Morrisons plans to create 3,500 new jobs and expand its home delivery operation.

Tesco and Asda followed suit by limiting shoppers to three items, while Iceland will only open to elderly, vulnerable and disabled shoppers on Wednesday mornings.

In addition, Sainsbury’s will not be opening its stores to the elderly from an hour at the start of the day at 600 supermarkets across the country.

Despite the stringent new measures, shelves at a Tesco supermarket in Ely, Cambridgeshire, were stripped bare just two hours after the store opened this morning.

And customers at an Asda Walmart in Waterlooville, Hampshire, were queuing outside the door at 6am this morning and within just one hour, shoppers claim shelves were empty as worried households continue to stockpile against government advice.

As supermarket shelves are severely depleted across the country and bosses face calls to take action, on another day of major developments in the coronavirus outbreak:

The Tesco in Ely, Cambridgeshire closed overnight for the shelves to be re-stocked and there were huge queues outside the doors when it opened at 6am today.

Just two hours later the supermarket had already run out of many essential household goods, including toilet roll, disinfectant, washing capsules.

It was also running low on dried foods such as pasta, long life milk and cat and dog food.

Panic-buyers also stripped the shelves of a Sainsbury’s store in Colchester Essex, as the supermarket giant slapped shoppers with strict rationing.

The ‘locust-like’ wave of shoppers nearly emptied the supermarket chain’s biggest store of vital goods.

Pictures taken today reveal paracetamol, toilet paper, past, canned goods and bottled water have sold out.

The empty shelves are a stark contrast to the bustling carpark with worried shoppers queuing up in the aisles at 7.30am this morning.

One elderly shopper said: ‘I can’t believe it, I thought there would be more stock coming in. It is like locusts have been through here and gone mad. I only popped in for my weekly shop and I don’t know what I’m going to do.’

Earlier today Spar was forced to apologise after shoppers in Sheffield were left outraged by a store selling toilet rolls for £1 each in the wake of the panic buying.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and advised the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks.

Today, the PM finally vowed a dramatic escalation of the UK’s coronavirus testing capacity today amid warnings that the country cannot fight the epidemic ‘blindfolded’.

The PM said the number of tests a day will be increased from the current level of around 5,000 to 25,000, and NHS staff will be prioritised.

However, the full ‘surge capacity’ at Public Health England and in health service laboratories might not be ready for another four week.

At this point the government is still only planning to test patients in hospitals – although the government has urged medical companies to help ‘rapidly’ develop a swab test that can be used in the community.

The announcement came amid mounting alarm about the level of screening, with fury that NHS workers are being forced to self-isolate because they are unsure whether they have the disease or not.

From Monday Sainsbury’s will operate an expanded ‘click and collect’ service, with a significant increase in the number of collection sites across the UK.

Sainsbury’s also plans to reserve hours in stores specifically for the elderly and vulnerable and will give customers who are over 70 or have a disability priority access to online delivery slots.

All of its stores will only open to these two groups for the first hour of trading on Thursday, chief executive Mike Coupe said, but will open for an hour longer so other shoppers do not miss out.

From tomorrow, Sainsbury’s will also be closing its cafes and its meat, fish and pizza counters in supermarkets.

CEO Mike Coupe said this measure was to free up warehouse and lorry capacity for products that customers really need, and free up time for staff to focus on keeping the shelves as well stocked as possible.

Chaotic panic-buying has seen people scrabbling to load up with toilet rolls, long-life milk and pasta in a bid to prepare for the worst.

An open letter, penned by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and signed by the likes of Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Tesco, Aldi, Waitrose, M&S, Asda, Iceland and Morrison’s, was released some days ago warning the public against the effects of stockpiling, but was largely ignored.

The letter reads: ‘We want to let you know that we are doing everything we can so that you and your families have the food and essentials you need. But we need your help too.

‘We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop. We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without.

‘There is enough for everyone if we all work together.’

Earlier this week Tesco – Britain’s biggest supermarket – rationed the sale of anti-bacterial products, dried pasta, tinned vegetables, toilet paper and tissues to five packs at a time.

Today, it announced it was lowering that limit to three.

Waitrose introduced a limit to products – including hand sanitizer – that can be bought online.

In Boots, bottles of children’s paracetamol Calpol were being sold at only one at a time.

Morrisons placed ‘a maximum order number’ on certain products – according to a statement on its website.

Shoppers seeking a Morrisons home delivery have been instructed to tell the store if they are self-isolating so goods can be left on the doorstep.

Asda has a two-product limit on items including cleaning products and hand sanitizer while Aldi has limited shoppers to four items in store.

Morrisons said it has seen retail sales jump 5 per cent since its financial year end due to ‘considerable’ stockpiling amid the coronavirus crisis.

The group, which yesterday announced plans to ramp up its online operations to help meet surging delivery demand, said underlying pre-tax profits rose 3 per cent to £408 million in the year to February 2.

Full-year group like-for-like sales, excluding VAT, were 0.8% lower, having been 4.8% higher in the previous year.

In a joint statement, Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson and chief executive David Potts said: ‘We are currently facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainty dealing with Covid-19.

‘Looking after our colleagues and customers is our priority, ensuring that we have a clean, safe place to shop and work.

‘At Morrisons, we have a strong, experienced, and above all, determined team of the best food makers and shopkeepers in Britain.

‘We promise to work as hard as we can for customers, suppliers, and all stakeholders to keep our shops operating as smoothly as possible.’

Meanwhile, lorry drivers transporting essential goods to supermarkets can stay on the road longer without a break to help the response to Covid-19, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

He has relaxed drivers’ hours rules as retailers struggle to keep shelves filled due to stockpiling caused by coronavirus fears.

The measure applies to drivers playing a part in supplying supermarkets with food, personal care items, toilet roll, cleaning products and medicines.

The changes include:

– Increasing the maximum daily time a driver can be on the road from nine hours to 11 hours

– Reducing the minimum amount of daily rest from 11 hours to nine hours

– Raising the weekly driving limit from 56 hours to 60 hours

Drivers involved in transporting items to stores or distribution centres are eligible to work extended hours until April 16.

Mr Shapps said the policy would ‘help deliver vital goods to stores across the UK’ but insisted that ‘driver welfare must not be compromised’.

Rules for drivers transporting purchases directly to consumers are unchanged, despite many consumers struggling to book delivery slots amid huge demand.

Sebastian James, CEO of high street pharmacy Boots, told Radio 4 today that it was ‘difficult’ for rival supermarkets to get together and discuss a plan to battle the coronavirus crisis.

He also said the problem up and down the country was ‘demand, not supply’.

He told the show: ‘No supply chain in the world can survive a sudden unexpected global tenfold increase in demand.

‘What we thought [at Boots] was incredibly important was that as many people as possible can get what they actually needed. People have been really understanding.’

He added: ‘We’re all in this together.’

But when asked why there was no common policy among shops, he said: ‘It’s difficult for different businesses to get together and decided what they’re going to do – apart from anything else, it’s against the law. What we’ve done is what we think is right.

‘Two items is what we think people need.’

‘We’re getting more hand sanitizer, more paracetamol, more pain relief, more cleaning products, more baby products – 504 lines are in demand in our stores.

‘Deliveries are little and often, we ship to our stores every day, sometimes twice a day. Supply chain is beginning to respond to this demand.

‘There’s enough out there. The fact is, we think that it is completely rational for families to stock up on what they really need.

‘But what we’re asking customers is to just make sure that other people can get what they need.’

He was asked why some supermarkets had been slow to react, with no limits on goods and shelves cleared over the weekend, ‘leaving people upset and scared that they can’t get what they need.’

He added: ‘We went pretty early on this; as a healthcare business we were the first to see people reacting.

‘Loo roll is a strange one – it has a very predictable demand normally its only in these strange times that you see demand going up.

‘But we could guess that was going to happen with other products [like paracetamol, thermometers].’

‘We don’t like this situation – it’s not good for any business.

‘All retailers like is customers that are happy, safe, secure and shopping and we are all look forward to a time that we can get back to that.’

In a letter to customers, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe said that from Wednesday customers would be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two of the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.

‘We have enough food coming into the system, but are limiting sales so that it stays on shelves for longer and can be bought by a larger numbers of customers,’ he said.

In an impassioned plea to households, Mr Coupe urged people to ‘only buy what they need’.

In an email, he wrote; ‘Over the past two weeks we have: Ordered more stock of essential items from our suppliers, put more capacity into our warehouses and set limits on a small number of items, including some cleaning products, soap and pain relief.

‘This is a precautionary measure – if everyone shops normally, there will be enough for everyone.

‘There are gaps on shelves because of increased demand, but we have new stock arriving regularly and we’re doing our best to keep shelves stocked.

‘Our store colleagues are working tirelessly and doing the best job they can.

‘Which brings me onto a request. Please think before you buy and only buy what you and your family need.

‘If we all do this then we can make sure we have enough for everyone. And please help elderly and vulnerable friends, family and neighbours with their shopping if you can.

‘I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and to thank our colleagues who are all working incredibly hard to ensure we can continue to serve our customers well.’

The group said in January that Coupe would step down as CEO on May 31 and be succeeded by Simon Roberts, the group´s current retail and operations director.

However, with UK health authorities predicting the peak of the virus is 10 to 14 weeks away there has been speculation he will defer his retirement.

It was also announced today that schools in Wales and Scotland will close by the end of this week while a decision on whether to do the same in England will be taken ‘imminently’ amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The Welsh government said that all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday at the latest.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, said her country will be doing the same due to the impact of coronavirus on teacher numbers.

And in a sign that the school closures may not be short term, Ms Sturgeon said she could not ‘promise that they will reopen before the summer holidays’.

No announcement has been made on schools in England but Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested at lunchtime during PMQs – before the Welsh and Scottish decisions were announced – that some sort of action will be taken in the very near future.

The PM said the government would act to ‘square the circle’ of making sure the spread of the virus is slowed while also ensuring there is not an adverse impact on NHS capacity.

Senior figures in the government fear a blanket closure of schools would adversely affect the health service because key workers could be forced off work to look after children.

There are also concerns that closing schools could lead to elderly grandparents being asked to look after grandchildren while parents continue to work.