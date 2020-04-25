Pictet AM: “Biotech declares war on pandemic” | message

Of Lydia Haueter, Senior Investment Manager in the thematic fund team at Pictet Asset Management.

“A

Vaccine would of course be the most elegant way to win, and it exists

certainly hope ”, says Lydia Haueter and shows current ones

Research results in this area. “They are currently working

Scientists in the development or adaptation of various

Medicines to fight the pandemic. Have immediate priority

antiviral drugs that increase the virus in the body

stop or slow down. Another research area concerns

serious complications occurring in the later stages of

Virus infection occur. ”

Of the

Biotech has evolved in times of market turmoil and recession

historical comparison well, which is because the

Demand for medicines is not driven by business cycles.

The Pictet biotech strategy focuses on highly effective,

important therapies using an in-house scoring system

the each drug in terms of the severity of the treated

Illness, its effects, its affordability and accessibility

(including health insurances) and the

Competitive position compared to similar drugs that already exist

are on the market or are being developed. In the

The portfolio managers have made the allocations in recent weeks

some profitable large caps with lush liquidity buffers increased because

these are able to weather the storm on the stock markets as well as possible

survive. At the same time, they are also attentive to new ones

Investment opportunities. As the 12-month P / E shows, the biotech sector is

cheaper than it has been for years, both nominally and in

Relationship to the wider market.

