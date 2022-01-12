PIG HEART TRANSPLANTS MAY BE PERFORMED BY NHS SURGEONS WITHIN THE NEXT DECADE, according to an expert.

PIG HEART TRANSPLANTS MAY BE PERFORMED BY NHS SURGEONS WITHIN THE NEXT DECADE, according to a leading expert.

This follows a medical breakthrough in which a 57-year-old man in the United States received a pig heart transplant.

The procedure, as well as the use of other pig organs in the human body, is now “on track,” with experts predicting that it will become commonplace within a decade.

“The unwritten joke in the field of transplantation was that xenotransplantation has always been around the corner, but it has remained around the corner,” Prof Gabriel Oniscu, ESOT President-Elect, told the Telegraph.

“I believe it is now on a straight line and not around the corner.”

“We’ve always said it’ll be five to ten years [until transplantation becomes a reality as a treatment], but that’s never been the case.”

“I believe we are now looking within this timeframe.”

It’s something I’m hoping for.”

If proven to be safe and effective, pig organ transplants could become commonplace within the next decade, according to the Professor.

However, the expert doubted that the procedure would become standard on the NHS within the next five years.

This comes after the first human patient to receive a pig heart transplant described the life-saving procedure as a “shot in the dark.”

On Friday at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, a pig heart was transplanted into 57-year-old David Bennett.

The seven-hour experimental surgery led doctors at the medical center to confirm that a heart from a genetically modified animal can work in the human body without being rejected right away.

“It was either die or do this transplant,” Bennett said in a statement.

“I’d like to live.”

I realize it’s a gamble, but it’s my last resort.”

His son, David Bennett Jr., told the news organization that his father was ineligible for a human heart transplant and that this was his only chance of survival, despite the fact that it was not guaranteed to help.

Bennett was ineligible for a human heart transplant or a heart pump due to heart failure and an irregular heartbeat.

Bennett was breathing on his own while hooked up to a heart-lung machine three days after the operation, according to doctors.

Prof. Dr.

“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” said Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of Maryland University’s animal-to-human transplant program.

The experimental surgery comes at a time when an organ transplant is in the works…

