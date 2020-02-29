Plague Inc. storms app charts: China ban game

The strategy game Plague Inc., published in 2011, aims to infect, spread and finally exterminate the world’s population as a deadly disease. At the beginning you only have the bacterium to choose from. During the course of the game, you can then unlock other types of pathogens, such as viruses or parasites. The various levels of difficulty are influenced by the behavior of the population in the areas of hygiene, medical presence and dealing with infected people.

At the start of the game, choose the country where you start your plague. Then you collect points by collecting the DNA bubbles on the map. These are used to further develop aspects such as transmission routes and symptoms of your illness.

The more the disease spreads and which symptoms you choose, sooner or later mankind will discover you and begin to develop a cure. To win, your goal is to remain undetected for as long as possible or to effectively thwart research.