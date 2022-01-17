Plan B could be lifted in days, so Omicron is ‘disappearing in all but one part of the UK’.

Plan B could be lifted in days, and Omicron is ‘disappearing in all parts of the UK except one’.

With the exception of one region, OMICRON is “disappearing” across the UK, with the hope that Plan B will be lifted within days.

Data suggests that the super-mutant strain is losing its grip, giving experts a cautious optimism.

At the peak of the outbreak, 208,000 people were infected with symptomatic Covid every day.

According to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, which tracks the outbreak using data from millions of app users, this number has now dropped to 155,000.

“Zoe shows Omicron cases disappearing fast all over the UK except NEast – down from peak of 208000 to 155000 per day so still high but looking good,” Prof Tim Spector, an epidemiologist who leads the research, wrote on Twitter.

The North East has nearly double the case rate (2,015 per 100,000) than London (1,161).

The capital, which took the brunt of the variant when it first appeared in early December and spread across the country, saw an increase in Omicron in the region.

However, according to the Government’s coronavirus dashboard, cases in the North East have been declining for about a week.

On average, 152,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Covid every day, according to the dashboard.

From a high of 192,500 on January 1, it quickly fell.

According to the most recent data, cases have decreased by 38% in the last seven days, halving in two weeks.

The Omicron wave may be “turning around,” according to a leading expert advising the government, as “cases appear to be falling across the country.”

Prof Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), from the University of Warwick, described the latest case figures as “cautiously good news.”

He hoped that by the end of the year, the country would have developed a “flu-like” relationship with the virus.

“Throughout late December and early January, we had very, very high case numbers – we peaked around 200,000 at one point,” Prof Tildesley told BBC Breakfast.

“We appear to have progressed a little beyond that now.”

“We were in the region of 70,000 (cases) yesterday, which is significantly lower than previous Sundays, so I think it’s pretty clear that the Omicron wave is slowing down, even taking into account any changes in testing.”

Prof Tildesley said that the impact of children returning to school was still unclear, but that it would become clear in about a week.

“We’ve only been back to school for two weeks – but if we continue to…,” he said.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.