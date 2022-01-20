Plan B is scrapped by Boris Johnson, with masks, vaccine passports, and WFH all being phased out starting next Wednesday.

Boris Johnson SCRAPS Plan B, announcing that masks, vaccine passports, and WFH will all be phased out starting next Wednesday.

Plan B will be scrapped completely next Wednesday, according to BORIS Johnson.

Vaccine passports will be discarded, along with instructions for working from home and face masks.

“The cabinet concluded that, as a result of the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow the Plan B regulations to expire,” the PM said.

Masks in classrooms will be phased out starting tomorrow and completely phased out on January 26, according to The Sun.

“While we must remain cautious, the data show that this government has made the toughest decisions right time and time again,” Mr Johnson said.

Cabinet ministers met this morning to finalize the changes before the Prime Minister’s update to MPs.

As experts become more confident that the country has passed through the Omicron chasm, the number of Covid cases is decreasing.

Mr Johnson is also widely regarded as abandoning Plan B in order to appease lockdown-hating rebels who threaten to destabilize his premiership.

Plan B is expected to be scrapped on January 26th, according to a number of other senior Cabinet ministers.

“It appears that the Omicron variant has become less severe as it has become more transmissible,” said Sage member Professor Andrew Hayward.

The number of daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom fell by 21% from the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases, with 438 fatalities.

Deaths have increased over the last few days, but are still nowhere near the over 1,000 deaths seen during the Alpha peak last year.

This fits with the pattern of a Covid wave, though: a few weeks after a spike in cases, some additional deaths will sadly catch up with those who were hit hardest by the virus.

There were 120,821 new daily cases recorded this time last week, indicating that the variant wave has peaked in the country.