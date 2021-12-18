Plans have been drawn up for a “two-week lockdown” and a ban on indoor mixing, but the Prime Minister has stated that “we are not shutting things down.”

Plans have been drawn up for a ‘2-week lockdown and ban on indoor mixing,’ but the Prime Minister has stated that ‘we are not closing things down.’

BORIS Johnson has vowed not to shut down the country, despite reports that plans for a lockdown after Christmas have been drawn up.

The Prime Minister is said to be considering proposals for a two-week circuit breaker, which would include a ban on social gatherings indoors.

“We are not closing things down,” he told the nation.

Ministers are reportedly preparing draft plans to prohibit Brits from meeting others indoors unless it is for work purposes, according to the Times.

If the scheme is approved, pubs and restaurants would only be allowed to serve customers outside.

According to other reports, Mr Johnson was presented with a number of options for ‘plan C,’ including “mild guidance to nudge people all the way up to lockdown.”

Sage scientists, who are pessimistic, have warned the government that “very soon” tougher measures will be required.

Professor Neil Ferguson, dubbed ‘Professor Lockdown’ for his role in the first national shutdown in March, has also issued ominous worst-case scenarios, predicting that the variant could soon result in 4,000 deaths per day.

The ominous claims of new restrictions made tonight come amid a massive uptick in Omicron-related cases.

On Friday, a total of 93,000 people in the United Kingdom became infected with the coronavirus for the first time.

As a result of the increase, tens of thousands of Britons will spend Christmas alone.

In the meantime, all close contacts of anyone infected with Omicron must isolate for 10 days, even if they are fully vaccinated or under the age of 18.

Mr Johnson says a “considerable wave” of cases is coming in, but he’s sticking to tougher rules until after the holidays.

“I’ve already stated that people should exercise caution, but we’ve also stated that people should make their own decisions.”

He stated, “It is a matter of their personal choice.”

“We are not shutting down anything, but we believe people should exercise caution.”

It comes in the following formats:

He did, however, urge everyone to get a booster shot, warning that the mutation is “a very serious threat to us right now.”

“People have to be prepared and understand what it entails,” he said during a visit to a vaccination center in Hillingdon, west London.

He also advised Brits to be “prudent.”

He advised, “You should think about your risk budget.”

The news that Irish pubs and bars will have to close at 8 p.m. starting Monday will undoubtedly worry hospitality executives who are already under a lot of stress.

Some bosses claim they had “no choice” but to close due to a “double whammy” of sick employees and customers staying away due to fears that their holiday plans might be jeopardized.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.