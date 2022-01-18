Plant-based diets are being considered by some Brits as a way to improve their mood.

Plant-based foods are high in antioxidants, which help to repair brain tissue and improve mood, according to research.

Blue Monday has returned to the UK, bringing with it gloom and doom.

Brits will go to any length to avoid feeling down, with nearly half (48%) considering switching to a plant-based diet to improve their mood.

Over a third (36%) of people believe a plant-based diet can affect their mood, according to research conducted by Upfield, a global producer of plant-based spreads, cheeses, and creams.

Despite knowing that meat and dairy cause anxiety and depression, nearly one-fifth of people (18%) would not give them up.

Plant-based foods are high in antioxidants, which have been shown to help with brain tissue repair and mood improvement in studies.

Knowing this, nearly two-thirds of Gen Zs (18-24 years old) are willing to increase their plant intake in order to be happier.

This extends to other aspects of their lives, such as bettering their sleep (39%), physical appearance (27%), and energy levels (22%).

The over 55s, on the other hand, are resistant to change, with nearly half (40%) unwilling to change their diet to improve their mood.

British meat eaters are closely followed in their aversion to change, with 34% refusing to change any aspect of their diet despite knowing that meat can be depressing.

Different foods produce different levels of serotonin (a mood-related chemical), affecting how we feel after eating.

Sugary foods like cakes, cookies, and doughnuts are thought to increase irritability by nearly a third of women (31%).

Similarly, nearly a quarter (24%) of Gen Zs believe that frozen foods high in trans fats, such as chicken nuggets and chips, contribute to stress.

When it comes to over 55-year-olds (11%) the link between food and mood is significantly weaker.

Despite being aware of the negative effects of diet, fewer people are aware of the positive effects, with only 17% of Britons knowing that drinking fruit juice boosts happiness, eating dark chocolate reduces mood swings (17%), and spices like turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon help boost happiness (18%).

Other lifestyle factors such as sleep, heart health, and physical appearance can all benefit from a plant-based diet, in addition to mood.

The top ten items.

Short summary of Infosurhoy