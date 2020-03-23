Plaquenil, Hydroxychloroquine, the controversy is rising…

THE ESSENTIAL A trial conducted in Marseille on 24 patients shows the efficacy of chloroquine against Covid-19

The results of this trial are disputed by doctors awaiting a study guaranteeing “medicine based on evidence”

The Minister of Health authorized a new clinical trial for chloroquine on Sunday

Professor Jean-Luc Harousseau, a world renowned hematologist, former director of the High Authority for Health (HAS) from 2011 to 2016, has been fuming since his confinement in Baul. “I know the rules of clinical research. I know you have to have proof to go further. But it’s when we have time! And there, we don’t have time. We are in front of a huge wave that will engulf everything. How many deaths during the 15 days that we will have to wait? “

“Our only chance is an effective treatment, let’s start now!”

For Jean-Luc Harousseau, there are good reasons to believe Professor Raoult, who directs, in his own words “the largest university laboratory of virology in France” and who recommends, after clinical trials on 24 patients in Marseille, to prescribe chloroquine for people with Covid-19. And the professor drives the point home: “Please, don’t waste time, we didn’t have a lot of masks, no tests for everyone, we were late for confinement … Our only chance is to ” have effective treatment. Let’s start right away! “

Jean-Luc Harrouseau recalls that, in his specialty, bone marrow transplants in blood cancers, he and his colleagues had to take this type of risk … Decision-making without sometimes counting on solid studies. “At that time, we surrounded ourselves with precautions, because they were expensive and dangerous treatments. But this is a treatment that costs nothing. The Sanofi laboratory, which manufactures it, has pledged to give 1 million doses. (NDR: The Novartis laboratory also) Doses recommended by Professor Raoult and which are fairly well tolerated. What are we waiting for ? “

“It is to believe in something hypothetical”

For his part, Professor Jean-François Bergmann, professor of therapeutics, one of the most recognized and listened to voices, does not want us to depart from the rules which guarantee medicine by evidence … “Today I cannot take the risk, I don’t have solid evidence. I read the Marseille essay. Unfortunately it is badly done and cannot convince. It may be true but there is so much bias, with lots of missing data that you can’t believe. And that’s a shame. ” And the pharmacologist condemns the doctors who are about to prescribe it outside the current trials. “It is to believe in something hypothetical. If in medicine, we start to believe in the hypotheses of X or Y, however clever or brilliant they are, we will make mistakes. “

An attitude that Jean-Luc Harousseau does not understand. And his message is surprising when you know the doctor’s academic itinerary: “It’s an outdated academic point of view in the circumstances in which we live. We have never experienced such an epidemic. Let’s not be cautious … “

“It’s up to the executive to make a decision”

Who should the order come from? The professor doesn’t hesitate for a second. “It’s up to the executive to make the decision. The president who has shown in the past that he knows how to take risks, must take this risk which is very measured. He must give the Minister of Health directives for the prescription of the product, in the strict rules of medical surveillance with informed consent while respecting contraindications. It has to come from above and many doctors are waiting for it! “

Professor Harousseau is aware of what it means to take a stand, given his background as a hospital doctor and his political and administrative careers: “Listen, it’s very simple: there is nothing to lose, everything to gain ! ” Clear and definitive. No controversy said Olivier Véran … Yes. But for Emmanuel Macron a decision fraught with significance.

