PM Boris Johnson says the pressure on the NHS will be “considerable,” and the current Covid lockdown measures will be maintained.

PM Boris Johnson announces that pressure on the NHS will be “considerable,” and that the current Covid lockdown measures will be maintained.

While the Government reviews the Omicron data, Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will stay “on the path we are on.”

“I think we’ve got to recognize that the pressure on our NHS – on our hospitals – is going to be significant in the next couple of weeks, if not more,” Mr Johnson said.

“I think the way forward for the country as a whole is to continue on the path that we’re on,” the PM said, insisting that the UK keep Covid measures the same.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic – and The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits.

In addition, new data shows that coronavirus infections are slowing, despite an increase in Omicron cases among the elderly.

However, experts have warned that there has been an alarming increase in cases among Brits aged 55 to 75, which could put strain on the NHS. Omicron now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, displacing the Delta variant.

On Wednesday, when parliament returns from recess, No10 is expected to review the current Plan B measures.

However, the country will remain free of lockdown for the time being as the “plainly milder” Omicron variant spreads, according to the PM.

The PM said the Omicron variant is “plainly milder” than other strains during a visit to a vaccination hub in Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Bucks.

While the Omicron spread persists, the UK will continue on its current path, he added.

According to new data released today, BOOSTERS provide 88 percent protection against being hospitalized with Omicron.

“This is more promising data that reinforces just how important vaccines are,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

They help people live longer and stay healthy.

“This analysis shows that if you are unvaccinated, you are up to 8 times more likely to end up in the hospital as a result of Covid-19.”

