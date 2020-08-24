PM vows ‘UK will get first access’ to Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine if it works – Latest News

Initial human trials suggest it is safe and creates an immune response to Covid-19.

The vaccine is being developed by scientists from the university and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

While the Oxford coronavirus vaccine is not likely to be ready until next year, US President Donald Trump is reportedly keen for it to be deployed in the US before the November election

US President Donald Trump was considering granting emergency authorisation for the vaccine to be deployed in the US in October, the Financial Times earlier reported.

The government has insisted the UK will be the first in line for a coronavirus vaccine created by Oxford University.

Its scientific agencies reportedly said a vaccine would need to be studied in 30,000 people before it could be authorised.

However, it is not likely to be ready until next year.

Boris Johnson’s government has struck a deal with AstraZeneca to get “first access” to it once approved, the spokesman added.

A Number 10 spokesman today said: “We have been clear that we will only roll out a vaccine once it is deemed safe and effective by our regulators.”

The Oxford vaccine is currently undergoing phase three clinical trials in 30,000 people in the UK, the US, Brazil and South Africa – with results expected in October.

AstraZeneca denied discussing emergency use authorisation with the US, saying: “It would be premature to speculate on that possibility.”

“AstraZeneca have entered into a number of agreements with other countries, they have the global licensing agreement with Oxford, but we have been clear: once it has been found to be effective, we have signed a deal for 100 million doses which means that once it is effective the UK will get first access.”

Earlier this month, Russia claimed to have created the world’s first coronavirus vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

President Vladimir Putin said he had even given the drug to his daughter.

However, the results of the trials have not been made public.

Many Western scientists are sceptical, and have warned agains using it until all internationally approved tests and regulations have been passed.