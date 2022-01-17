PM’may reveal he’s dropping Plan B THIS WEEK,’ as ally insists he’s’safe in his job,’ according to Boris Johnson.

Even if other rules are relaxed, FACEMASK rules on public transportation and public spaces are likely to persist.

The Conservative Party’s chairman, Oliver Dowden, said “signs are encouraging” that Plan B rules will be relaxed in the coming weeks, including the end of work-from-home guidance and the abolition of covid passports.

However, according to The New York Times, regulations prohibiting the wearing of facemasks in public places are likely to be maintained.

The news comes as Boris Johnson has been warned that he is in for a fight of his life, with top Conservatives holding emergency talks over when he should leave office.

“Boris is toast, and deep down he knows it,” a Cabinet source said.

He isn’t a complete moron.

He’ll be pondering his options for a while now.

“He may come to the conclusion that it is preferable to leave with some dignity and in his own time.”

Even if he wins a vote of confidence, he’ll know it’s just another step on the road to the exit.”

With nearly double the case rate (2,015 per 100,000) than London (1,161), the North East has the highest case numbers in the UK.

The capital, which took the brunt of the variant when it first appeared in early December and spread across the country, saw an increase in Omicron in the region.

However, according to the government’s coronavirus dashboard, cases have been declining in the North East for about a week.

OMICRON is “disappearing” in all but one region of the UK, with the hope that Plan B will be lifted within days.

Data suggests that the super-mutant strain is losing its grip, giving experts cautious optimism.

At the peak of the epidemic, 208,000 people were infected with symptomatic Covid every day.

According to the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, which tracks the outbreak using data from millions of app users, this number has now dropped to 155,000.

“Zoe shows Omicron cases disappearing fast all over the UK except NEast – down from peak of 208000 to 155000 per day so still high but looking good,” said Prof Tim Spector, the study’s lead epidemiologist, on Twitter.

Boris Johnson is planning to enlist the Royal Navy to assist in the fight against migrant Channel crossings as part of a policy blitz to keep his job.

As part of his effort to put an end to partygate, the PM plans to outlaw drinking in Downing Street and fire failing advisers…

