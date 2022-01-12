PMQs: Boris Johnson – Watch LIVE at 12pm as the PM is grilled mercilessly about the lockdown parties at Number 10 and demands for an apology.

Boris Johnson PMQs – Watch LIVE at 12pm as the PM is grilled mercilessly about the lockdown parties at Number 10 and demands that he apologise.
At Prime Minister’s Question today, Boris Johnson will be grilled mercilessly about Downing Street lockdown parties.
By clicking the video above, you can watch the PM face questions about the scandal live on this page starting at 12 p.m.
Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, will dominate the proceedings with his six questions, all of which are expected to revolve around the so-called Partygate scandal.
The Prime Minister will also face pressure from within his own party to admit whether he attended any of the parties, as he is accused of doing, and to try to end the scandal by simply apologizing rather than avoiding questions.
Senior Tory figures have warned that Boris’ chances of surviving the scandal could be as low as 205, depending entirely on how he handles the garden party allegations and whether he issues a ‘heartfelt apology.’
Many have already stated that if wrongdoing is proven, he will be forced to resign, while others have suggested that he will face a confidence vote regardless of the parties’ apology.
Boris Johnson has arrived in the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions.
In emotionally charged scenes, veteran DUP MP Jim Shannon wept in front of Parliament as he described his family’s heartbreak after it was revealed that Downing Street was breaking the rules it had set.
“We just passed the 3,000 death mark due to Covid in Northern Ireland last week,” Mr Shannon said.
My mother-in-law was one of them, and she died alone.”
Meanwhile, the normally boisterous chamber fell silent as Labour MP Afzal Khan revealed that his mother died of coronavirus alone.
He described sitting in his car outside the hospital to be “close to her.”
PM Boris Johnson is fighting to keep his job after a bombshell email revealed that No 10 staff were invited to a boozy Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020, during the first lockdown.
Martin Reynolds, the PM’s principal private secretary, sent the email.
It hosted “socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden” for 100 employees.
“Bring your own booze,” it advised, and “enjoy the beautiful weather.”
The most recent news from Infosurhoy.
