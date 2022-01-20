PM’s baby daughter Romy was ‘badly ill’ with COVID, forcing Boris Johnson to isolate during the No.10 party crisis.

PM’s baby daughter Romy was ‘badly ill’ from COVID, forcing Boris Johnson to isolate during the No.10 party crisis.

According to reports, BORIS Johnson’s baby daughter was severely injured by Covid at the age of five weeks.

After a member of his family tested positive for the virus, the Prime Minister, 57, vanished from the public eye last Thursday.

Romy, it’s now been revealed, was sick.

According to the Daily Mail, she is reportedly “on the mend.”

It comes after a tumultuous few weeks for the Prime Minister.

COVID PCR tests could be replaced by X-rays, which are nearly 100 percent accurate and can provide results in minutes, according to researchers.

The groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) program developed by scientists at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) can detect the virus faster than a PCR test.

The scans are compared to a database of nearly 3,000 images from Covid-19 patients, healthy people, and people with viral pneumonia using X-ray technology.

The visual imagery is then analyzed by an AI process, which uses an algorithm to make a diagnosis.

According to MailOnline, this technique was found to be 98 percent accurate during testing.

The requirement to wear face masks anywhere indoors, as well as the despised vaccine passports, will be scrapped next week.

The recommendation to work from home has been removed with immediate effect, allowing Britons to return to work the next day.

The remaining rules will be phased out on January 26th, so the changes will take effect the following Thursday morning.

Mr Javid stated that Omicron is “in retreat,” but cautioned that the fight against coronavirus is far from over.

Mr Javid said: “This plan has worked, and the data shows that Omicron is in retreat,” citing a decrease in infections and hospital admissions.

Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson was born at University College Hospital in London on December 9th.

She is Mr. and Mrs. Johnson’s second child, following the birth of Wilfred 20 months ago.

Boris added that he was “proud” of the work his No 10 staff had done to combat the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, people across Government have worked tirelessly to protect the British public,” he said.

