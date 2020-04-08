Podcast “We and Corona”: dermatologist Yael Adler

Listen to the podcast here or directly Audio Now, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and other podcast providers.

Of course, mankind has other concerns in the corona crisis than dry and cracked skin. Clear. And washing your hands is the order of the day. But that’s why dry and cracked skin can still be annoying and painful. “This is currently one of the main construction sites in my practice,” says Berlin dermatologist Yael Adler in “We and Corona”, the daily podcast from star and RTL. “There are a lot of patients with hand eczema. They can no longer wash their hands because they are so risen, so painful. Everything hurts. And that’s because of the many washing and disinfecting. Now we wash our protective mechanisms down. “

In episode 15 of the podcast, Adler explains the protective barriers of the skin and, above all, gives specific recommendations: Which type of soap is best tolerated? What exactly does disinfectant do to the skin? And how useful are rubber gloves to protect your hands?

Adler, who also wrote bestselling books with her books “Haut nah” and “You don’t talk about it” as an author, also explains what to look out for when it comes to nutrition, how to get enough vitamin D from your home office in these times – and how allergy sufferers can best adjust in the beginning pollen situation. “Everyone should take care not to acidify on the sofa,” says Adler, “but to go out into the fresh air, keep your skin in the sun, for ten or 20 minutes. This is how much the self-protection of white or fair-skinned people can do in the Rule”.