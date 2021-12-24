Police are on the lookout for a driver who purposefully drove into the gates of an Airdrie parking lot before fleeing.

Police are looking for a driver who deliberately drove into the gates of an Airdrie parking garage before fleeing.

The reason for the vandalism on York Road in Airdrie is still unknown, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

On Wednesday, December 22, a car deliberately drove into the gates of a car park in York Road, off Lancaster Avenue, Airdrie, prompting a police appeal for information.

Around 10 p.m., a grey Citroen C5 purposefully reversed into the gates a number of times before becoming stuck on one of the bollards.

The driver, who was only described as white and dressed in grey jogging shorts, bolted down Lancaster Avenue.

The gates had been severely harmed.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

“Officers have been reviewing CCTV and from enquiries so far, we know that there were a number of cars outside the takeaway adjacent to where the vandalism occurred,” said Detective Constable Derek Wilson of Coatbridge CID.

We would ask those individuals to contact police, particularly if they have any dash-cam footage from that time period.

“We haven’t determined why the vandalism occurred, so anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.”

“Information can be passed to Coatbridge CID by dialing 101 and quoting reference number 3351 from Wednesday, December 22, 2021.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.