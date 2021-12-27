Mental health issues have cost Police Scotland over 165,000 working days in recent years.

Since 2019-20, 166,580 days have been lost due to “psychological disorders,” according to data obtained through a freedom of information request.

According to new figures, mental health issues have cost Police Scotland over 165,000 work days.

Since 2019-20, 166,580 days have been lost due to “psychological disorders,” according to data obtained through a freedom of information request.

According to Police Scotland, the category includes staff or officers who are absent due to alcohol problems, anxiety, bereavement reaction, bipolar, debility, dementia, depression, insomnia, other psychological disorders, post-natal depression, post-traumatic stress, schizophrenia, or stress.

Police officers missed 44,312 work days in 2020-21, up from 43,413 the previous year.

In 2020-21, a total of 23,935 police staff days were lost due to mental health issues, up from 20,384 in the previous year.

Between April 1 and September 30 this year, officers and staff lost 22,163 days and 12,373 days, respectively; however, due to a change in recording methods this year, these figures should not be compared to previous years.

“These figures show the brutal toll that mental ill health is taking on the national force,” said Scottish Lib Dem justice spokesman Liam McArthur.

Officers’ and staff’s mental health can no longer be overlooked.

“Police officers are often the first to help us in our most vulnerable moments, but the Scottish Government has failed to provide officers and staff with the mental health support they require.”

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see more mental health staff working alongside the police, mental health first-aiders assisting colleagues, and annual staff surveys to identify issues quickly and provide support wherever it is needed,” they say.

Police work is “relentless but rewarding,” according to Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor.

“Our people are highly motivated by public service, and they have worked tirelessly every day, despite increasing demand, to improve the lives of people and communities in Scotland,” she added.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“Police Scotland places a high priority on the safety and well-being of officers, staff, and their families, and we have a variety of mechanisms in place to help them, including an employee assistance program, a wellbeing champion network, post-trauma assessment, and mental fitness.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.