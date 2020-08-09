Police shut down illegal rave as furious residents complain after 500 revellers descend – Latest News

Officers attended the rave at 2.30am and said efforts to shut the rave had been “relatively successful” and was “coming to a close”.

In a video posted to social media at the rave, a huge crowd can be seen partying and lights had been threaded through tree branches.

Large speakers were reportedly blasting out loud music, and eight residents filed noise complaints before the lockdown revellers dispersed.

Cops thanked people in the local community for their patience and reassure those living in the area.

An unofficial organiser for the event said the group went deep into the forest and had tried to use the noise of the A406 North Circular road to cover the sound of the music.

After the rave was broken up, cops were called to reports of a number of drunk people walking along the A406.

Last month a picture of rubbish left behind at Epping Forest was shared online, slamming revellers for littering the forest.

This isn’t the first time revellers have thrown an illegal at Epping Forest, with party animals showing up to the Chingford area of the woodland.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Thank you to our #EppingForest staff, #EppingForest volunteers and community volunteers who were out this morning clearing up following an illegal rave in the Forest at Chingford last night.

“Once again we remind those responsible – this ancient woodland is not a dustbin. Please, take your litter home.”

“There was a huge amount of litter left at the site and in the surrounding Forest.