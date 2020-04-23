Politics | Coronavirus: the government releases 39 million euros for food aid for the poorest

The government announced this Thursday to release an additional 39 million euros for food aid to the most modest, hit hard by the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic and containment measures.

These 39 million euros “will come to support associations and respond urgently to suffering areas “, said at a press conference Christelle Dubos, of the secretary of state for the fight against poverty. Since the start of confinement, 65 million euros have already been mobilized by the government in aid schemes for the homeless.

