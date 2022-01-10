Pregnant women are warned that if they do not get a Covid booster, they risk having a premature baby.

According to the most recent research, Covid vaccines are safe for expectant mothers and their babies.

“If you catch Covid and you’re unvaccinated and pregnant, especially in the last trimester, there’s a 20% chance of a premature birth,” JCVI’s Professor Jeremy Brown said this morning.

According to the UK Obstetric Surveillance System, between May and October 2021, 96.3 percent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms were unvaccinated.

One-third of the women (33%) required oxygen, and one out of every five women infected with the virus had their babies delivered prematurely and rushed to the neonatal unit.

Omicron is milder than other strains in vaccinated Brits, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

“Getting a Covid -19 vaccine is one of the most important things a pregnant woman can do this year to keep herself and her baby as safe as possible from this virus,” said DHSC Chief Scientific Adviser and Honorary Consultant Obstetrician Professor Lucy Chappell.

“We now have a lot of evidence that the vaccines are safe and that the risks posed by Covid-19 are much higher.

“If you haven’t had your Covid-19 vaccine yet, I recommend speaking with your clinician or midwife if you have any questions or concerns, and scheduling your vaccination as soon as possible.”

The Covid-19 vaccines are safe to use during pregnancy and have no effect on fertility.

Around 84,000 pregnant women have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since April 2021, and over 80,000 have received two doses.

“We welcome this national campaign as an important way of amplifying the very clear message to pregnant women that vaccination provides the best protection for them and their babies from Covid-19,” said Dr. Edward Morris, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

“We recommend that all pregnant women get vaccinated as soon as possible, and that they get boosted three months after the second dose.”

“We are concerned that many pregnant women have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine, and we hope that this campaign will reassure them that vaccination…

