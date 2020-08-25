Premier League standings to be final after 50 per cent of games if Covid-19 ends season – Latest News

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League when the coronavirus outbreak first occurred and for a while it seemed like the Reds could be stripped of what would have been a certain title win.

The plan, that is being deemed to be a worst case scenario, is being put in place now in a bid to prevent a similar situation from last season, where no rules had been implemented.

The Premier League will return in early September with the hope of getting back to normal as soon as possible but restrictions will still be in place to begin with

Other teams in European spots were not assured of their positions, while teams in the relegation zone still had games in hand that could have seen them move out of it.

Premier League standings could reportedly be classified as final next season if at least 50 per cent of fixtures have been played if Covid-19 forces games to be halted.

The league was suspended in mid-March and resumed on June 17, with 92 fixtures remaining and lots to still be resolved.

There is acknowledgement a coronavirus wave in winter, with considerably more matches outstanding, would cause more problems than first time around.

The Premier League title, European places and relegation would then be determined this way should there be another outbreak of Covid-19.

To counter this a league working group is due to put the proposal to clubs on September 3, according to the Guardian , with high confidence that enough support will be gained to move forward.

With that in mind, the working group was formed with the view to putting legislation in place.

And if the season was halted prior to the 50 per cent mark, there would be no league winners or relegation in that particular campaign.

However, 14 of the 20 top-flight member clubs would still have to vote in favour of curtailment under such circumstances.

While the virus is showing signs of curtailing there are still restrictions in place and fresh outbreaks regularly.

There are concerns that the positive tests have come from players returning from holidays abroad.

Just last week the Premier League was hit by 14 new coronavirus cases from 12 different clubs as stars returned for pre-season training.