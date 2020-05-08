Presidential Health Adviser: The SKV vaccine will not be ready until next September

Dr. Muhammad Awad Tajuddin, Advisor to the President of the Republic for health and prevention affairs, said that there is no contradiction between living with the Corona virus and the return of the production wheel again, from retaining all the precautionary measures recommended by the government and the Ministry of Health, indicating that if a person follows the methods Preventive, life can return to normal again again, and if measures are not followed, the government will take tougher measures.

The advisor to the President of the Republic added, during an intervention with the media, Sharif Amer, on the “Happening in Egypt” program, that the epidemiological situation of the new Corona virus is closely followed, and it is expected that the incidence of Corona virus infection will increase in the coming period, and until this stage, the status of the virus in Egypt is still under control As long as the rate of infections is still horizontal, this means the ability of the health system in Egypt to control the epidemic.

Dr. Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din said that the vaccine that all countries sought to produce in order to overcome the new Corona virus began talking about in February, and it is expected that it will not be prepared before next September, explaining that plasma treatment does not fully recover, but it is an auxiliary factor. To overcome the virus.