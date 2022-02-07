Prices at pubs and restaurants are expected to rise as food and energy costs rise.

As a result of rising food and energy costs, prices in pubs and restaurants will rise.

“We are asking the chancellor to give companies and consumers room to breathe,” one concerned restaurant owner told me.

As energy and food prices rise, pub and restaurant owners are facing skyrocketing costs.

As he tries to recover from a difficult pandemic, Alex Rushmer, owner of Vanderlyle in Cambridge, said his energy bills and other costs have risen.

“I just signed a new three-year energy tariff to hedge my bets – it’s gone from £5,500 a year to £11,500 overnight,” he explained.

“Another example is the butter index; 18 months ago, I paid £44 for a box of 40 blocks of butter.

The current price is £66.

In restaurants, we use a lot of butter.

“At the start of the pandemic, I took out a loan to help us get by.”

I’m hesitant to raise prices because our customers have been so wonderful – we’re a neighborhood restaurant.”

Others have been forced to raise prices, with VAT rates set to return to 20% in April after the Treasury held them at 12.5 percent due to the Covid-19 recovery.

To no avail, the industry has pleaded with the government to keep the 20% rate.

Over 250 business leaders, including executives from Greene King, Young’s, Pizza Express, and Pho, have written to Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, urging him to listen.

“We are asking the chancellor to give companies and consumers room to breathe,” said Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality.

We’ve had a difficult two years, with hospitality taking the brunt of the damage.

“This industry has taken the brunt of the economic constraints imposed by Covid.

Companies are being squeezed from all sides because they don’t have any cash on hand.

“They have no choice but to pass on costs or risk going out of business.”

The only question is how much higher prices will be.”

Pub and restaurant prices to soar as owners face surging food and energy costs