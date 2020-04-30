Priest infection in the Church of Our Lady in Beni Suef with Corona virus

A priest was injured in the Church of the Virgin Mary in Beni Suef city, today, Wednesday, by Virus and Corona, the newborn, and he was transferred to the isolation hospital, after he felt a state of fatigue and a smear was taken and analyzes of him.

Sources within the church confirmed that the priest Maximus felt unwell and was transferred to the hospital. The results of the samples and the positive samples were confirmed and he was infected with the new Corona virus.

The Coptic Church had decided to continue to suspend all prayers in the churches, including the prayers of the Holy Week, and to postpone the ritual of preparing the Holy Oil of Meron – one of the seven sacraments of the Church – an ecclesiastical event of ecclesiastical, historical, and pastoral significance that the Pope performs with all the bishops and bishops of the Holy Synod, and confirmation Provided that funerals are limited to the family of the person traveling

The Church also decided to stop the prayers of the wreaths, until the situation stabilized, and the priests continued to follow the pastoral work of families, especially the special cases through social media. The Church appealed to all Egyptians to follow the instructions of prevention and safety, while committing to stay at home to prevent the spread of the epidemic.