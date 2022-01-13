Pringles has introduced two new flavors to its Sizzl’N line.

Tesco stores are now stocking the new flavors.

Pringles has added two new spicy Sizzl’N flavors to its lineup: medium Sweet Chilli and hot Spicy Chorizo.

The new additions to Pringles’ Sizzl’N line join Kickin’ Sour Cream (medium) and Cheese and Chilli (Extra Hot).

“Our Sizzl’N range was a huge success last year, and we’re excited to add two new fiery flavors to the line-up,” Florence Kayll, Pringles UK senior brand manager, said.

We know that people are trying new flavors, and we’re excited to see how many Sizzl’N fans try the new flavors.”

Visit www.Pringles.co.uk for more information on the new flavors and the Sizzl’N range.