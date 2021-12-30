Private Covid test providers charge more than £100 per box of rapid testing kits for lateral flow tests.

Private Covid test providers charge over £100 per box of rapid testing kits for lateral flow tests.

Following a surge in the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency has struggled to keep up with demand for tests.

Due to a shortage of free Covid-19 tests, private test providers are charging up to £210 per box for lateral flow tests.

Rapid tests are currently available for order on the Government website, but the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which oversees Covid testing, has struggled to keep up with demand due to an increase in the Omicron variant.

It has promised to deliver nearly eight million test kits to pharmacies by New Year’s Eve after it was revealed that lateral flow tests were not delivered to pharmacies in England for four days over Christmas.

Meanwhile, some private test providers charge around £200 for boxes of 25 LFT kits, according to research.

A single Healgen Covid-19 lateral flow test costs £3.78, and a box of five Healgen tests costs £18.90.

For £75.60, you can buy 20 single pack tests at a time, saving £3.78 per test.

A box of 25 Roche tests costs £178.80 ($7.15 per test), while Innova Medical Group tests cost £210 ($8.40 per test).

Innova tests have been out of stock for nearly a year, according to Primary Care Supplies, and the price does not reflect current market prices.

Kingfisher Direct also has high prices, with a pack of 20 Healgen lateral flow tests going for £119.99 plus VAT of £5.99 per unit.

Healgen and Innova are not on the government’s list of Covid-19 testing providers for the general public.

Sevenoaks GP via The Private GP Clinic, another provider on the list, is offering a single test for £150, performed on-site by a clinician.

According to a company spokesperson, they are now charging £60 per test, but this has yet to be updated on the website.

She didn’t want to say anything else.

Excalibur Healthcare Services, a government-approved provider, charges £93 for a set of 20 lateral flow tests, or £4.65 per test.

The products are marketed to corporate and healthcare professionals rather than the general public, according to an Excalibur spokesperson.

