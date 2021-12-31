Professor Chris Whitty is knighted in the New Year Honours List of 2022, in recognition of his fight against Covid.

Jonathan Van-Tam is also recognized, as are community leaders and fundraisers who contributed to the national response.

The New Year Honours have recognized the individuals who kept Britain running during the Covid-19 pandemic, from Professor Chris Whitty to the unsung community figures who came to the aid of the isolated and vulnerable.

Professor Whitty, who has become the unflappable face of the public health response to virus as England’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), is knighted alongside his deputy Jonathan Van-Tam.

Frank Atherton and Gregor Smith, the CMOs of Wales and Scotland, have also been knighted for their efforts during the outbreak.

However, in a year when the pandemic’s lingering impact on the UK was felt with the emergence of new variants and the administration of 130 million vaccine doses, the list also gives a high-profile nod to those who have worked at the grassroots, with nearly one in five honors being given in recognition of work in the fight against Covid-19.

They include people like Bridget Stratford, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her work in helping 400 asylum seekers and refugees in Northumbria move online for English lessons and support from volunteer students, which would otherwise have been cut off due to lockdown restrictions.

Tobias Weller, 11, and Max Woosey, 12, were also awarded BEMs for their respective fundraising efforts during the pandemic, making them the youngest ever recipients of such an honor.

Max, from Braunton, Devon, raised nearly £600,000 by sleeping in a tent every night from March 2020 to March 2021, including visits to London Zoo and 10 Downing Street’s garden.

“The honours list is filled with people from across the UK who have played a crucial role in helping our communities pull together in the battle against Covid-19,” a Cabinet Office spokesperson said.

“From those at the forefront of our response, such as Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, to 11-year-old Tobias Weller’s fundraising efforts, this year’s list honors those who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.”

The prizes will be seen as reinforcing the importance of expertise in combating the pandemic.

