Former chief medical officer of Moscow, professor Nikolay Filatov considers quarantine a useless measure, and COVID-19 the most common infection, which is not at all terrible to get sick

Instead of consulting with scientists and approaching the coronavirus problem soberly, authorities around the world are closing borders. Someone and for some reason needed to scare humanity very much, said the Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation, deputy director for science at the Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums. Mechnikova, doctor of medical sciences Nikolay Filatov. He told BUSINESS Online that the virus may have been born in China, but has been walking the world for five years or more, and has not done any particular harm.

– A frightened person gives money more easily and becomes more manageable. This, in my opinion, is the root of this problem. Someone and for some reason needed to scare humanity very much. Please tell me, if this is done artificially, then what is the purpose? In order to harm people’s health? Then what should be the damage? High mortality, difficult clinic, high contagiousness and so on. And here what do we see? What mortality do we have? Well, a maximum of 4%! What is this talking about? Yes, nothing. This is a common respiratory infection. And suddenly such a boom! Why? Why does such a boom occur when there is no reason for it? Children and adolescents do not get sick practically at all. Sick adults and old people. What’s happening?

And here is what. Macrophage is a conductor cell of the immune system. A microbe, a toxin, no matter what affects it, part of the macrophages reacts physiologically, this is a normal reaction, and part becomes hyperactive. The proportion of this hyperactive part is greatest in people of age. When a macrophage in such people occurs with various pathogens, it begins to become very irritated and gives the immune system a command to mobilize and most actively protect the body. What is active defense? This is an influx of leukocytes to the site of excitation, in this case, to the lungs. And what is the influx of white blood cells into the lungs? This is inflammation. And if this hyperactivity is removed, there will be no pneumonia. And in general there will be nothing with this coronavirus! Therefore, I would not say that this is something globally terrible, made in the laboratories by some enemy of humanity. Not that pathogen he did then. He is new, so far no one has immunity to him. Natural immunization of the population will pass, and it will all be over. Now he is like, walking, circulating in children, he will finally lose his virulence, and we get what? Some share of the immune layer, and everyone will forget about this virus. It will become another coronavirus.

Coronavirus is one of the long-known respiratory viruses. They are present in the usual respiratory infection, which we call ARI, in a certain proportion, and for a long time. So what?

Any pathogens dozens, hundreds, thousands. Take the H1N1 flu, in its “track record” of names half of the cities of Southeast Asia and many others. Even Moscow is. In my opinion, in 2002, we isolated a new version of the H1N1 virus, which the WHO has the name “Moscow”. Just like the A (H1N1) 2009 California virus, it was isolated there during this period. And what was such a pandemic boom? And what is a pandemic? This is an epidemic spread across all continents. It was, but the boom did not happen.

Highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1 – it has a mortality rate of 52.8%. This means that half of the people who became infected with this flu died. Moreover, mortality and morbidity were absolutely independent of age, gender, race and what a person is doing. This virus is much worse than coronavirus. And no panic!

Move on. “Swine flu”: mortality rate of 17%, three times higher than from the current coronavirus. And something is not heard of him.

“No one asks who will be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine and why is it needed”

Everything that happens today speaks only about one thing: fear has large eyes. I understand the authorities. Everyone wants, on the one hand, to distinguish themselves, to make some high-profile decisions, and on the other, to play safe, so that later, God forbid, they are not accused of anything – negligence, inaction. Vaccines are being hastily created. Who will we vaccinate against coronavirus? We’ll include in the vaccination calendar, will we begin to vaccinate children in order to create an immune layer? Will we vaccinate old people who will not have an immune response? Or will we vaccinate according to indications, someone is sick, will we instill the whole environment? What will we do with this vaccine? No one asks this question. And is this vaccine needed? Much more is needed, for example, a vaccine against human papilloma! Here she is really needed, because only in our oncology center – and only in a month, in my opinion, more than 150 young women who undergo surgery for cervical cancer lie down. They will not give birth. This problem exists, but we cannot include the vaccine for this disease in the vaccination calendar, because it is very expensive, imported, and will eat half the cost of the entire calendar. So, you need to develop and make your own vaccine. This is what you need to do.

The Chinese say that the coronavirus destroys the immune system. I told you on the example of macrophages what is happening there. What specifically destroys this virus? What does he do to prevent the immune system from working? In older people, it causes macrophage hyperactivity, but this is to protect! This is a manifestation of the immune system itself, only this manifestation in this case works against the body itself. It is easy enough to adjust the treatment of this problem in each individual patient by repaying this macrophage activity. There are such drugs, and this is not some kind of discovery. And what do the Chinese say, how does the immune system turn off? What did anyone say here? HIV? HIV has a completely different nature. The shutdown of the immune system occurs because the body does not recognize the pathogen. Here he does not recognize the human immunodeficiency virus, and that without any problems causes damage to himself. And if you do not treat it, do not carry out antiretroviral therapy, then you can get very serious consequences. For coronavirus, a completely different system. His body recognizes, through the active work of macrophages, the body begins to fight with it. If this hyperactivity is suppressed, then all – there will be no pneumonia. There will be a slight rise in temperature, a person coughs for a while – and that’s all.

“More people die from common pneumococcal pneumonia than from this new coronavirus.”

The fact that today the environment around this virus is artificially escalating is already clear to many. Either politicians need this, or some gray cardinals from economics and finance, I don’t know. But some games around all this go, including pumping money out of people. Medicines are rushing up. Someone offers masks at space prices, some disinfectant wipes, some personal protective equipment, bathrobes, special suits and so on. From the outside it may seem that the world is going crazy. Some kind of assessment of what is happening should be in people’s heads? How many virology, immunity and vaccine institutes both in our country and in the world, why do not the authorities force them to hold meetings of scientific councils and give recommendations to governments so that everything is clear and understandable to everyone? No, they close the borders! And for animals, too, close? For the same bats. Why is all this being done? From the point of view of virology, this will only delay the spread for some insignificant time. To be him. But the fact is that more people die from ordinary pneumococcal pneumonia than from this new coronavirus.

In Moscow, about three million people get the flu during the year. And how many deaths? I will tell you much more than from this new coronavirus. But we are not saying that this is a disaster, we are not hiding anyone.

Well, this coronavirus was revealed in a person – and what clinic, what manifestations? A runny nose or a man coughed twice? Or did he immediately have pneumonia? Today we have a huge number of microorganisms in our bodies. Some help digest food, others are on the skin, giving us a certain immune defense. Some due to competition with virulent pathogens, others help us in the life of various systems of the functioning of the body and so on. And what in all this did this coronavirus completely violate or destroy, so that everyone was so scared? Here it is necessary to understand.

And the whole question is whether to defend against it. This virus was detected in humans. So what? Did he harm his health if there were no symptoms? The self-regulation of parasitic systems – and this system is a symbiosis of pathogens and the human host – is balanced anyway. All pathogens are heterogeneous, unequal, and if we take one virus, put it in a cell culture and start artificially propagating, then each isolate will differ from the others in virulence, stability in the external environment, and a number of factors. Yes, they have a common “last name, first name, patronymic”, yes, it’s a coronavirus, it’s been transmitted that it is he, but please tell me, what is it worse than everyone else? What does he do to scare people like that? Moreover, the clinic for young and healthy people with a healthy immune system is insignificant or none at all. They were revealed, they were watched and released. After two or three weeks he and the virus are not found, the body coped with it. With other infections, it happens exactly the same. And the carrier in any other infection can infect people. Influenza is significantly more contagious. This “pig”, which, they said, is pandemic – about 18% of its mortality. The new bird, H7N9, has 34% mortality. And the first bird has 52%. With the coronavirus of 2013, which came to us from camels from the Middle East, there was a mortality rate of 39%. Why then was there no such disaster? Why, at such a high mortality rate, no one made such a noise and boom? That’s when our authorities will have answers to all these questions, then there will be a clear and correct position. Of course, you can enter total quarantine, buy everything up in shops, take a seat at home and sit for three weeks until no one has infected us. We get out, get infected, and sit for another three weeks.

“Take any one hundred people and run on virus tests, and let everyone find something”

Please tell me: if this is a bacteriological weapon, why then did the head of China go to this contagious province? He would probably have been informed that they don’t know anything about this terrible virus — how the infection occurs, who the carriers are, how many there are, how serious it is, what it destroys even in cured people, and so on — and he doesn’t have to go there. There are so many patients who have been identified, and it is still unknown how many are undetected, and you can only go there in a combined-arms protective suit. But he went, went there without any OZK and did not get sick. All the media reported this and showed it there.

The virus, as you know, was first detected in China. A certain number of people fell ill. Some have died. They were examined virologically and this new virus was detected. They made a test system against him. When a virus is detected, a test system is three days. The whole sequence of its sequencing was published, and the French and the Italians and the Germans did the same, and we did it on Vektor. Well, they began to identify with the help of this test system: someone coughed, and even those who had no symptoms simply turned. And right away what? What words began to sound? “Mowing,” “spreading.” Like a plague, like smallpox! “Coughs up” cities and villages! Where is all this in reality ?!

Now we have absolutely and completely healthy no one. Take any one hundred people and run on virus tests, and let everyone find something. Someone has an abscess disease, someone has staphylococcus, someone has an oral disease and so on. And what, nobody goes to work, nobody does anything and doesn’t communicate with anyone? No. What about this virus? Yes, one way to transmit it is through the airborne droplet. Our (human) aerosols are distributed at a distance of 2.5–3 meters. So someone breathed in such a spray with a virus. After 2-3 weeks of the incubation period, this virus did not appear at all. The test system detected a virus in him, and what kind of cohort does such a person fall into – sick, seriously ill, carrier, what role will he play? Now all these attempts to isolate cities and territories – with traffic restrictions, do not go from apartment to apartment, do not cross the street, do nothing either in the epidemiological plan or in the fight against this infection, because the internal settlement is still will happen.

“The incited hysteria purposefully achieves something, some goal”

I don’t even know how to convey to people that this is again escalation. Almost all diseases are infectious. Even those that do not seem to be such, for example, the same schizophrenia. In fact, there are parasites that cause this. Or a stomach ulcer – it wasn’t treated in an infectious diseases hospital, but now we have found out that there is a causative agent. There are a number of biological pathogens that affect, say, care, a person becomes less focused, and if he is driving, he often gets into an accident. Now there are drugs against all these diseases. The case of the disease is not the norm of the meeting of the pathogen and the person, the microorganism and the macroorganism. This is an exception. Under normal conditions, they find ways and modes of coexistence, live side by side and do not interfere with each other. The virus entered the body and did nothing to him. Therefore, to talk about how many will be infected is incorrect in this case. Well, everyone will get infected, one hundred percent of the inhabitants of the Earth, but at the same time not a single one will get sick. So what? Everything is done here in order to conduct the situation in countries and regions. People run, buy everything, sit at home, but this has a very relative relation to the disease.

Countries one by one are closed from visitors. Incited hysteria purposefully achieves something, some goal. Probably, only at the end of this process will the goal begin to emerge that is pursued by the forces or people who launched the whole process. This problem is not medical, not medical, it is a problem for special services and for analysts who are involved in the economy.

Managers and politicians took control of the situation, and scientists and doctors are not actively involved in solving the problem at the interstate level. This is a general trend.

Test systems to detect this virus three months ago were not in any country. Now they created it, they began to detect this virus in people – and it was immediately said that this virus was born in China. Where such confidence? Yes, maybe he was born in China, but he has been walking around the world for five years or more, and without a specialized test system he was simply not identified, but a variety of diagnoses were made to patients.