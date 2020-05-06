Promise of Covid-19 vaccine in record time

Reading time: 3 min – Spotted on HuffPost

At the end of April and after several weeks of confinement for many countries, the WHO counted seventy-one preclinical trials of vaccines against Covid-19 and five trials already in clinical phase. So many possibilities that lead one to wonder why the experts estimate that a vaccine will be available within a period ranging from twelve to eighteen months.

Getting a vaccine in such a short time would be a first in the history of modern medicine. It usually takes eight to ten years to develop a vaccine. The speed record is currently held by the mumps vaccine, which took four years to be delivered in the 1960s. By comparison, it took five years to develop the Ebola vaccine. “Estimates of twelve to eighteen months for the vaccine [contre le Covid-19] are realistic but also optimisticsaid James Cutrell, a researcher at the Southwestern Medical Center, in this HuffPost article. They are based on the assumption that each test phase will proceed as planned, with a very optimistic deadline for each of the stages. ”

But what is a vaccine, concretely? It is often believed that vaccines are treatments for diseases, but that is not entirely the case. They are issued to people who are not sick, in order to prevent them from being contaminated. A vaccine delivered to an already infected population would therefore be useless. Developing a vaccine takes time because it is essential to avoid triggering negative side effects in the population.

Key phases in vaccine development

1e step. The first step is to determine which vaccine should be developed, since there are several types. Some contain very weakened versions of the virus, which can trigger an immune response. Others contain ribonucleic acid (RNA) and synthesized DNA, which allow the body to produce cell-strengthening proteins so that the virus is not contracted. Once the type of vaccine has been selected, the tests are put in place. From this point on, time is running out. Tests are carried out in petri dishes, then on animals. Once these tests have been passed, human trials can begin.

2e step. Scientists are testing the vaccine on a small scale and on human subjects. We observe the side effects, we look for the ideal dosage and the frequency of reminders, if necessary. During this stage, scientists estimate the effectiveness and safety of the remedy, before moving on to the next phase.

3e step. The tests are extended to a larger population. It is during this stage that short-term side effects are detected. Once the tests are completed, the vaccine must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, in the case of the United States and the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products, in France. If validated, the vaccine is sent to mass production, and it takes a while.

4e step. The vaccine is on the market. At the same time, tests are still underway to verify the reliability of it.

Some scientists believe that the arrival of a vaccine could be faster than the expected times. Kelvin Lee, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, explains: “There are new technologies developed by some companies that are already prepared to respond to a pandemic. The process discovery and development time is therefore shortened. ”

Treatments are also being tested

Preventing disease helps control the epidemic, but being able to treat the sick is also essential. Treatments are therefore currently being studied. Among them, remdesivir, which is in phase 3 of clinical trials. There is too little treatment data, however, for a distribution to be launched at this time, says Dr. Cutrell.

Professor Raoult’s very famous hydroxychloroquine is also being studied, but the medical profession is concerned about side effects on the heart system.