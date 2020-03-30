Proof of why it’s essential to wash your hands properly

Is your hand-washing technique effective? Good Health used a special UV camera to test methods — from a quick ‘rinse and shake’ to more than the advised 20 seconds — to find out.

First our journalist rubbed on a gel known as Glo Germ, which simulates how germs cling to your skin.

The gel is clear but glows under UV light and contains particles the same size as germs such as coronavirus. The whiter the hands in these pictures, the dirtier they are — and the darker they are, the cleaner.

Hand washing is always best for removing germs such as bacteria and viruses. But if soap and water is not available, the NHS recommends an alcohol-based sanitiser.

A sanitising foam or gel kills viruses, but the dead bugs stay on your hands.

That’s why you can’t use the Glo Germ gel we used in our above experiment to test it — it would show up as white even if the germs had been killed. Nevertheless, this is how to make the best use of your sanitiser:

Alcohol destroys the protective outer membrane of the virus, causing it to break down rapidly — and the coronavirus is particularly susceptible.

‘Some people may be tempted to make their own, but that’s no good,’ said Professor Wilcox, because even strong spirits are usually only about 40 per cent.