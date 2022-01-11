Proposals for controversial development in Glasgow’s city center have been rejected.

The former distillery site was to be demolished to make way for 182 flats, but councillors were not convinced, despite developers’ assurances that the homes would be suitable for families.

Glasgow city planners have turned down an application to demolish the majority of a historic distillery in order to build 182 flats in the city center.

An application was submitted to the city council’s planning department in November to build a mix of one, two, and three bedroom build-to-rent apartments at 64-72 Waterloo Street.

Despite refusal recommendations, councillors agreed to hold a hearing to allow members of the public and property developer Brickland to discuss the project, which would have seen the B-listed building demolished in its entirety.

Councillors expressed their concerns about waste collection management and the building’s height, which would have contributed to the creation of a “concrete jungle” in the city center.

The applicant went on to say that time had been spent understanding the concept of Glasgow’s listed buildings and coming up with a design that complemented the area’s character while also increasing the city’s population.

“Officers have noted that this will not provide family accommodation, and the density is too high,” said Kate Donald, associate director.

The development plan encourages family housing in appropriate locations, which we have noted.

“Families will not be excluded from living here because the proposals include two and three bedroom flats.

In terms of building design, the highest priority is given to quality of life.”

The planning committee members had mixed feelings about the proposals, making it difficult for them to support them.

They believed the project would be better suited to a different location.

“This proposal was of excessive height and scale, and attracted considerable opposition from local residents and heritage institutions, so I am pleased that the committee has chosen to reject these plans today,” SNP city centre councillor Eva Bolander said after the debate.

“The Council’s main goal is to increase residential population in the City Centre, but this proposal was not appropriate for this location.”

We need to see projects that create homes and communities for a diverse group of people, including.

