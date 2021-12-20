Pubs and restaurants have warned that without full lockdown, they will be ‘worse off,’ as ‘Covid support will be minimal.’

Pubs and restaurants have warned that without full lockdown, they’ll be ‘worse off,’ as ‘Covid support will be minimal.’

‘Once again, the government appears to be without a strategy.’

Knee-jerk reactions are all we have.’

Owners of pubs and restaurants don’t expect normal service to resume anytime soon, and they don’t think they’ll get enough financial help either.

The industry claims it has been “left in limbo once more” as the government appears to be on the verge of imposing more stringent regulations.

However, hospitality workers believe Boris Johnson will refrain from implementing a full lockdown for the fourth time in order to avoid large payouts.

“Again, it appears that the Government has no plan,” said Tom Griffiths, a chef who started a meal kit business while the country was in lockdown.

“I don’t believe there will be a complete lockdown because grants and furloughs would have to be reinstated.”

“Instead, we’ll stick to the ‘Rule of Six,’ table service, and eating outside in the bitter cold.”

“I suppose this helps the government pay out properly because we’re still open – but at what cost? Because it’s not a profitable environment.”

Tim Foster, a pub owner in the South East, has had to close his London location and has asked the Treasury to “mirror” previous assistance.

“Our country pub in Surrey is still doing okay because it’s a big space with plenty of locals willing to come out and support us,” he explained.

“However, we’ve closed the London venue, and the frustrating part is that we know what’s coming.”

We’ve been yelling for a call to action since Boris told people they could work from home and our bookings dropped.

“We try to be proactive, but there’s only so far ahead we can plan.”

“The Treasury should step in and provide support, similar to what we had before.”

It worked, and we were able to exit the situation.

“We’ve spent the last year making plans and protecting our employees, and now everything is falling apart.”

When it comes to our industry, there is a complete lack of understanding among government officials.”

On Monday, UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls responded to rumors of a possible announcement imposing new restrictions.

“Trading has already been severely harmed by the steady stream of pessimistic news that has followed the discovery of the Omicron variant, at a time when hospitality would normally expect to make a quarter of its revenue,” she said.

