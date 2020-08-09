Pubs threatened with closure for breaking coronavirus rules as second wave looms – Latest News

Drinkers are meant to leave a name and phone number so they can be tracked down, but fewer than half of the pubs visited by the Sunday People asked for their investigators to leave their details.

Despite being required to take the contact details of boozers so that people can be told to self-isolate if another drinker or pub worker falls sick with the virus, a new investigation revealed that not all landlords are enforcing the rules.

Experts and government officials have warned boozers will be forced to close their doors again if they keep flouting test and trace measures after several local spikes

Pubs could be forced to close again as Britain teeters on the edge of a second wave of coronavirus, experts warn.

They visited 20 pubs run by five of the UK’s biggest chains in four cities and found that only nine took customers’ details.

Last week’s scorching hot weather saw Brits pack bars and pubs, with some locals in Preston reporting it was “40 deep at the bar” before new lockdown rules were instigated at midnight on Saturday.

Pubs only reopened five weeks ago after the UK’s 47,000 pubs were forced to close for three months at a cost of approximately £30 billion in lost sales.

Of the boozers who failed to follow the guidelines, one was owned by Mitchells and Butlers, three by Greene King, two by Marston’s, two by Wetherspoon, and one by Stonegate.

Health officials and council chiefs have called for more powers to close pubs in their jurisdictions, believing that they are proving to be a hot spot for the killer virus, which has already been linked to over 37,000 deaths in the UK.

It was previously revealed that some pubs are unable to afford to reopen while following social distancing rules, while others are struggling to afford to employ more staff, buy PPE and cover overheads.

Labour MP Rupa Huq said: “Pubs were closing at the rate of 12 a week before the pandemic. This could really be last orders for them.”

“Our sector is desperately trying to recover and provide a much-needed hub for communities across the UK during these challenging times.”

Emma McClarkin, of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “We are all working hard to restrict the ­transmission of the virus.