Pupil tests positive for coronavirus at UK school that will remain open – Latest News

The student at St Ambrose High School, in Coatbridge, began to display Covid-19 symptoms.

A student at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, Scotland, has tested positive for coronavirus after displaying symptoms of the killer disease. They are now self-isolating

It added the risk for teachers and children remains low.

However, work is under way to identify close contacts with the individual.

“The pupil tested positive this morning (13 August), after displaying mild symptoms since 11 August, but they have not attended school at all.

Gabe Docherty, NHS Lanarkshire Director of Public Health, said: “A positive COVID-19 confirmed case has been identified in a pupil at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge.

“NHS Lanarkshire is working closely with North Lanarkshire Council and the school to identify all close contacts of the case who are being given public health advice and being told to self-isolate.”

“Our Test and Protect service is contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the case.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind people that good hand hygiene is essential to combat transmission of the virus and children and staff should wash their hands thoroughly and regularly using soap and water for 20 seconds.

Dr Jennifer Darnborough, consultant in public health medicine, said: “We are aware that there will still be concern both for children and their parents at this time and I wanted to reassure them that all settings which the individual has attended during their infectious period are being identified and assessed.

“Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they experience any COVID symptoms, such a cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, even if they are mild. Information on how to access testing is available from NHS Inform.”

“We will continue to respond to advice from NHS Lanarkshire and provide information to parents and carers, pupils and staff.”

Derek Brown, executive director, education and families, at North Lanarkshire Council, said, “The council is fully supporting the incident management team, led by NHS Lanarkshire, and its test and protect activity.