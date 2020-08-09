‘Pupils and teachers must get weekly Covid-19 tests when schools go back’, Boris told – Latest News

But teachers and parents up and down the country are not convinced that, as things stand, shuttered schools can be reopened in a safe way.

In the Sunday papers Boris Johnson wrote it was a “national priority” to get all the UK’s schoolkids back in classrooms for the start of the new term.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been warned that the government’s coronavirus test and trace system must be radically changed, and quickly, before schools go back in September

Ms Gay added that it was crucial that, before any schools went back, track and trace was “working really well”.

Teachers and worried parents are urging the government to ensure that both teachers and pupils get regularly tested for Covid-19 when schools go back in September.

Speaking to Sky News, Allana Gay, headteacher at the Vita Et Pax Prep School in north London, said “the most important role of a teacher is safeguarding”.

He said: “All the advice we’ve had is the measures that we’re putting in place, the hierarchy of controls about hygiene and so on and bubbles [small groups]within schools, is the most -effective method of reducing the risk of transmission of the virus.”

But the government’s minister for schools, Nick Gibb, claimed such a move was not needed.

And the Children’s commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, even went as far as to call for pupils and teachers to be able to get tested as often as every week – even if they are not showing symptoms.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday rose to 1,063, compared with 744 on the previous Sunday, although that could be because of increased testing after a series of spikes causing local lockdowns in Greater Manchester, and parts of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Boris is understood to favour forcing pubs, restaurants and shops to shut ahead of schools in the event of severe local Covid-19 flare-ups.

Government advisers, opposition politicians, teachers and the children’s commissioner for England Anne Longfield have all called for improvements to testing before pupils return in September.

The Government said 46,574 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 5pm on Saturday, up by eight from the day before. The figures usually dip at weekends.

Their calls came as the Prime Minister wrote in the Mail on Sunday that “we have a moral duty” to reopen schools to all pupils after months without in-person education for most children.