Putin: Russia Will Register World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine ‘in a Few Days’ Despite Experts Calling It a ‘Pandora Box’

Vladimir Putin announced on his official Facebook page that the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine will be registered in Russia, a few days from now. However, some medical experts are saying that Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is a Pandora’s Box.

In a Facebook post, Putin said that the country’s COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and effectiveness were proven, and the Russian scientists passed essential test stages.

“Our medicine has adequately coped with the epidemic and now gives hope not only to our country, but to the whole world,” said Putin.

“Once the Soviet satellite paved the way for humanity into space, now the Russian vaccine will pave the way to the future without COVID-19, masks and social isolation,” he added.

Russia showed their concern to other countries, especially Beirut after an explosion happened. The Ministry for Civil Defence sent Russian planes to Beirut to help the country cope with the damage, after suffering from a massive disaster, according to the previous post of Vladimir Putin’s Facebook account.

According to Bloomberg’s latest report, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine is considered a Pandora’s Box by some medical organizations. It was confirmed that the coronavirus vaccine developed Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, will be provided with a conditional registration early this week.

The government of Russia will allow civilians to use the vaccine. However, the report stated that less than 100 people were able to receive the vaccination to prevent COVID-19 infection. The Association of Clinical Trials Organizations explained that the widespread use of Russia’s vaccine could be dangerous, as stated in a letter sent to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Monday, Aug. 10.

“Why are all corporations following the rules, but Russian ones aren’t?” said ACTO Executive Director Svetlana Zavidova via Bloomberg.

“The rules for conducting clinical trials are written in blood. They can’t be violated,” added Zavidova.

She added that Russia’s COVID-19 is a Pandora’s Box since its effects on people are not entirely understood yet. The vaccine, which is currently being developed with the help of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, started its Phase 3 trial last week.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.