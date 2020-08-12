Putin’s coronavirus vaccine ‘has nasty side effects and was only tested on 38 people’ – Latest News

Documents submitted in Russia for the registration of the vaccine – officially called ‘Gam-Covid-Vac’ and hailed as world-beating by Putin – say the research was crammed into 42 days.

The much-trumpeted Russian drug has been registered after tests on only 38 healthy adult volunteers, reports Fontanka news agency.

Vladimir Putin has been desperate to declare victory over the coronavirus, which had ravaged large parts of the massive country shortly after the outbreak began, earlier this year

Putin had claimed: “I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks.”

Revelations that have emerged today about Vladimir Putin’s supposed coronavirus vaccine are set to raise numerous questions about its effectiveness.

There were also questions over the ability of the vaccine – named Sputnik V as it heads to market – to create sufficiently effective antibodies against coronavirus, reported Fontanka which claimed to have obtained key paperwork on the drug and its tests.

One stated: “The protective capacity is currently unknown. The duration of the protection is unknown. No clinical studies have been conducted to study the epidemiological effectiveness.”

Experts noted that adverse events (AEs) “can be regarded as occurring frequently and very often,” said Fontanka.

A long list of side effects were also noted of a vaccine which Putin said had been tried by one of his daughters.

In 38 people, 144 adverse events were recorded, it was reported. Most passed “without consequences”. Yet on the 42nd day of the study, 31 adverse events were ongoing.

“It is not possible to more accurately determine the incidence of AEs due to the limited sample of study participants,” said Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, makers of the vaccine.

Common manifestations were reported as asthenia – physical weakness or lack of energy, malaise, fever, decreased appetite, headaches, diarrhoea, pain in the oropharynx, nasal congestion, a sore throat, and runny nose.

Among the side effects are swelling, pain, hyperthermia – a high body temperature, and itching at the place of injection.

The outcome of 27 adverse events were said to be still unknown to the developer.

Tests appeared to show that on the 42nd day after vaccination, the blood serum of all volunteers had neutralised antibodies to the virus with an average ‘titer’ of only 49.3.

The value of 49.3 does not even reach the average levels, said the report. The vaccine is also not permitted for those under 18 or over 60 due to lack of research so far on its impact.

Nor have the vaccine’s interaction with other drugs and its effect on the ability to drive vehicles been studied.

It should be used with “caution” for those with a range of conditions including chronic diseases of the kidneys and liver, diabetes, epilepsy, and people with a history of strokes, diseases of the cardiovascular system, immunodeficiency, autoimmune diseases, allergic reactions, atopy, and eczema.

It is not recommended for pregnant and lactating women as its “efficacy and safety have not been studied.”