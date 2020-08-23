Queen ‘moves out of Buckingham Palace’ and makes Windsor Castle ‘new home’ – Latest News

At 94 and 99 respectively, the Queen and Prince Philip qualify for the “at risk” segment of the population for whom Covid-19 is more likely to be life-threatening, so the decision was made to move them away from what was then the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Queen will adopt Windsor Castle as her primary residence and won’t be back at Buckingham Palace at all this year, according to reports.

Instead she will go back to Windsor and won’t return to London until it’s safe, a royal source told Mail Online.

The Queen is currently enjoying her traditional summer break in Balmoral, but it’s believed she won’t return to Buckingham Palace once the holiday is over.

Her Majesty would like the opportunity to “commute” to London for royal engagements, but only once the threat of Covid-19 has eased sufficiently, the Sunday Times reports.

It’s believed her absence from Buckingham Palace will be the longest of her 68-year reign.

“There is a desire to get Buckingham Palace up and running again as a working palace, but only if all the relevant advice suggests that it is appropriate to do so,” they said.

Proposals are reportedly under review for how she might be able to safely attend the ceremony at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday this November.

“The Covid-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years.

“It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her usual job,” he told The Sun in May.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton believes the Queen may never be able to return to her regular duties.

“It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis.”

Reports suggest Her Majesty is “devastated” at the prospect of never living in the Palace again.

“Is it possible that Charles could succeed the throne?”

Dan Wootton, executive editor of The Sun, commented on how “sad” it was that it’s “highly likely” Her Majesty has left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

“We are hearing rumours that the Queen can never return to Buckingham Palace, that William and Kate will be in there next, the age and stage she is in life, with Prince Phillip,” Kate Thornton, from True Royalty TV, said recently.