Questions and answers about the corona virus

Laboratory tests are carried out in the Institute for Hygiene and Applied Immunology at the Medical University of Vienna to investigate the coronavirus.

(Photo: dpa)

MAINZ / WIESBADEN – Is it still true that the coronavirus is less dangerous than the flu?

The experts’ assessment is changing, partly because there is new information every day: “The new coronavirus is quite similar to the flu,” says Prof. Sandra Ciesek from the University Clinic in Frankfurt. “Even with the severity of the diseases in older people.” However, there are still no vaccines for the new corona virus and due to the lack of immunity in humans, it must be expected that there will be numerous new diseases with the corona virus in the next few weeks if it continues to spread as before.

Why is there so much excitement about the new virus and why is there so much effort to isolate people?

The problem with the new corona virus is “the unknown,” says Prof. Sandra Ciesek. How does the virus develop? Are there mutations? “After all, the virus has already changed by jumping onto humans. That is what makes it so difficult, ”said Ciesek. In addition, one tries with the various precautionary measures to simply slow down the spread of the virus. In this way, the aim is to gain more time to gain new insights into the virus, but also to avoid, if at all possible, that a larger spread of the coronavirus coincides with the flu period, which is already stressing the health system.

Is it realistic that cities and towns in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate will be cordoned off because of the corona virus – or that schools and kindergartens will be closed?

Prof. René Gottschalk, the head of the Frankfurt Health Office and head of the Competence Center for Highly Pathogenic Infection Pathogens (KHPI), considers that at least the blocking off of places is completely impossible in the current situation. “The disease is actually too mild for that,” he says. Isolating suspects or closing schools, kindergartens or canceling mass events are measures that could be taken depending on the situation. The attitude in Rhineland-Palatinate is similar: In principle, it is possible to quarantine entire cities or regions. However, the Ministry of Health in Rhineland-Palatinate does not consider such measures to be useful or expedient in the current situation.

If the current course continues: Is it not already programmed that the European Football Championship and the Olympic Games in Japan have to be canceled?

At the present time, this cannot be said because the further development with the new corona virus is not yet foreseeable. Cancellation of major events by the virus is, however, a possibility that could arise. Currently, however, no organizer would want to commit to this. According to the organizers’ previous assessment, the Olympic Games in Japan, the FAZ is currently also saying, should not be canceled.

Can we predict how infections with the new corona virus will develop? New infections with SARS 2002/2003 have decreased significantly after a good six months. Would that also be possible with the new corona virus?

It is also difficult to make predictions about this: “Both are possible,” says Prof. Sandra Ciesek, virologist at the University Clinic in Frankfurt. “Namely: that there is a decrease in the number of new infections – or that it develops into another virus that causes colds,” she says. So it could well happen that the corona virus will remain simple – we have to learn how to deal with the flu or other causative agents of colds.

Are there any quick tests for the corona virus now? How quickly can an infection be identified?

The new corona virus does not yet have any rapid tests, such as those available for influenza, which can provide information about an infection within 20 to 30 minutes. Rather, the coronavirus tests are a direct detection of the virus and this takes about four hours. It cannot be carried out in every family doctor’s office either, but samples must be sent to special laboratories or the university clinics.

What is the mortality rate in patients with the coronavirus?

This is around one to two percent. So far, deaths have mainly occurred in patients who were older and / or who had previously suffered from chronic underlying diseases. According to the latest statement by the Robert Koch Institute, the coronavirus is more deadly than the flu.

How can I tell whether I should have flu or cold symptoms for the new corona virus?

At the moment it is particularly important that individual infections are identified as early as possible in order to avoid infecting other people. The distinction is difficult due to the symptoms alone. First, it has to be clarified whether there is a justified suspicion at all. Those who fear an infection with the coronavirus should therefore contact the family doctor by phone. A justified suspicion exists, for example, for people who have symptoms – and who have previously been in a risk area and / or have had contact with an infected person.

Is there a hotline where you can get information?

The Federal Ministry of Health has set up a coronavirus hotline. The telephone number is (030) 34 64 65 100. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) answers questions about the corona virus on the Internet at www.infektionsschutz.de. Hessen has also set up a nationwide hotline. This can now be reached Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 088 – 555 4 666.

How long is the incubation period?

It is currently assumed that the incubation period is between two and 14 days.

What are the symptoms?

Infection with the new coronavirus can lead to cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever. Some sufferers also suffer from diarrhea. More than 80 percent of current coronavirus diseases are mild. In some of the patients, writes the Robert Koch Institute, the virus appears to be associated with a more severe course and lead to breathing problems and pneumonia.

Who is particularly at risk?

Older people with comorbidities are at higher risk for more severe courses of the disease. Around 15 percent fall seriously ill. Children, on the other hand, get sick only slightly based on previous experience.

How can I protect myself and others from the new corona virus?

It is important to wash your hands frequently. You should also avoid shaking hands and sneeze or cough in your elbows. These measures also make sense in view of the flu season. In addition, Prof. Sandra Ciesek, Director of the Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt, advises: “If you feel sick, you should rather stay at home and not drag yourself to work.” However, wearing a face mask is not necessary in everyday life.