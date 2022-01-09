Quorn is introducing five new meatless products.

The announcement coincides with the start of Veganuary.

Quorn is expanding its meat-free menu with five new items: Jerk and Sweet Chilli mini fillets, crunchy Southern Fried Wings, and two new flavorful ‘bites.’

Quorn’s unique Mycoprotein, a meat-free protein source, is used in the new ranges.

“We all like to eat healthily following the festive season and we’ve got everyone covered,” said Gill Riley, Marketing Director at Quorn. “January is the perfect time to try what the meat-free market has to offer.”

We’re thrilled to be adding these great-tasting meat-free alternatives to our meat-free alternative lineup!”

Southern Fried Wings from Quorn – RRP £3.00

For a crispy coating and meat-free chicken texture, bake in the oven.

Protein-rich, low in saturated fat, soy-free, and without the need for deep frying.

Simply serve with fries, guacamole, and salsa.

£2.25 RRP for Quorn Garlic and Herb Bites

The garlic and herb bites are high in protein and fiber, and they’re free of soy.

RRP: £2.25 for Quorn Creamy Korma Bites

They’re great for on-the-go or as a complement to a healthy lunch because they’re high in protein and low in saturated fat.

RRP: £2.50 for Quorn Jerk Mini Fillets

These vegan fillets are ready to eat and can be used to fill wraps, salads, and sandwiches.

RRP £2.50 for Quorn Sweet Chilli Mini Fillets.

These savory fillets have a high protein content and a low saturated fat content.

With coconut, garlic, and roasted pepper, serve in a fresh pita.

From January, most major retailers will have it.