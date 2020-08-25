Raheem Sterling coronavirus test results revealed after Usain Bolt’s party – Latest News

There was a scare for the Englishman, though, as birthday boy Bolt tested positive for the disease on Monday.

The Manchester City star was one of the guests for the world-record holder in the 100 metre, 200 metre and 4 x 100 metre sprints.

The forward admitted he is “feeling fine” and “showing no symptoms” – but he will have to undergo another test soon.

Raheem Sterling has tested negative for coronavirus after attending Usain Bolt’s birthday party in Jamaica.

But Sky Sports have reported that Sterling took the test in Jamaica quickly to discover whether he had the illness or not, receiving a negative result.

It is a boost for the City star as he looks to retain a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for upcoming Nations League games.

He was taking a break after the 25-year-old’s extended season came to an end with Champions League defeat to Lyon on August 15.

Images emerged of Sterling partying at Bolt’s birthday with stars such as Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey and West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle.

The Three Lions manager will announce his team at 2pm that will take on Iceland (September 5) and Denmark (September 8).

Bolt confirmed the news of his positive test on Monday, saying in a video on social media: “Good morning everybody, I was waking up and like everybody else, check social media saw that social media is saying I’m confirmed to have COVID-19.

But Sterling will need to take a second test that comes out negative before joining up with his England team-mates.

“I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay here for all my friends and also having no symptoms.

“Until then talk to all my friends and if they came into contact with me you should just to be safe quarantine by yourself and just to take it easy and just to let people know to be safe out there.”