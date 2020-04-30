Ramadan and containment: Advice from a specialist





In this period of confinement and fasting, the immune system must be strengthened by taking measures against anxiety by keeping up the pace of a normal life and against the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle.

Between the duty of fasting and the fear of increasing the risk of being infected with coronavirus, many Muslims have legitimately wondered how this Ramadan will take place in this year in the context of the confinement dictated by the Covid pandemic -19.

To sort out the true from the false, Dr. Moussayer Khadija, specialist in internal medicine and geriatrics, specifies that fasting during the month of Ramadan is generally safe for practitioners and age is not in itself an obstacle to his good respect. However, she recalls that there are absolute contraindications for unbalanced insulin-treated diabetes, kidney failure, heart disease and any other condition that does not support even a short fast. It is therefore wise, in any event, to take stock with your attending physician so as not to jeopardize your health, and to show responsibility in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, especially after 75 years when the fasting is rather not recommended.

Regarding people with Covid-19, Dr. Moussayer explains that most people do it safely. Those who are hit the hardest or who have a particular weakness due to age, obesity, a chronic illness should refrain from doing Ramadan.

Today, fasting is no longer only associated with abstinence from the pleasures of the stomach and sex, but it has become imperative in these pandemic times to paradoxically value social distancing.

Going out for work or shopping should be accompanied by barrier gestures such as regular hand washing and maintaining a minimum distance of 1 meter between people. The wearing of masks, which became compulsory on April 7, is in addition to these measures. However, Dr. Moussayer notes that many people do not wear it properly. “Having a mask, even a non-medical and handcrafted mask, is good, using it correctly is better. Mask under the chin or hanging on the ear, time to chat with someone, then put back after being manipulated in all directions, this is what not to do. To be effective, a mask must in fact remain in place and be touched as little as possible, ”she explains.

Furthermore, it turns out that the symptoms of Covid-19 are no longer limited to fever, dry cough and fatigue. A new marker has just appeared.

“The sudden loss of smell and taste is a hallmark of the disease. Reported many times and first considered secondary or anecdotal, alteration or loss of smell and / or taste is now the most important marker for Covid-19. This is the conclusion of a large European study which shows that such sensory alterations occur in 80% to 90% of the cases studied in Europe and then regress rapidly for almost half of the subjects, “warns Dr Moussayer. Finally, she recalls that in this period of confinement and fasting, it is necessary to strengthen the immune defenses by taking measures against anxiety by keeping the rhythm of a normal life and against the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle.

Also, the consumption of fruits and vegetables is strongly recommended as well as the duration of sleep which must be between 7 and 8 hours and the practice of flexibility and muscle building exercises.

Note also that people spending more than 7 hours a day in a sitting position in front of a television screen have a risk of cardiovascular mortality of the order of 85% higher than those spending less than 1 hour a day in front of the television . A word to the wise!