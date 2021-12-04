Rangers beat Dundee 3-0 as Giovanni van Bronckhorst keeps his winning streak going.

Rangers beat Dundee with ease as Giovanni van Bronckhorst keeps his winning streak going.

The Gers were never in trouble as they dominated James McPake’s side 3-0.

In a dominant 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Dundee at Ibrox, Giovanni van Bronckhorst made it four wins in a row as Rangers manager.

Only Dens Park goalkeeper Adam Legzdins’ heroics kept the Taysiders in the game after midfielder Joe Aribo’s deflected strike in the 36th minute gave the persistent home side a deserved half-time lead.

However, in the 55th minute, visiting defender Ryan Sweeney put a cross from Aribo into his own goal, before striker Alfredo Morelos added a third in the 70th minute to cap off what was arguably Rangers’ best league performance of the season.

The league leaders are now seven points ahead of Celtic, who have a chance to close the gap on Sunday when they visit Dundee United.

Rangers, who started with Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala in place of Ryan Kent and Steven Davis, took control right away and never looked back.

Sakala snatched at a shot that flew high and wide after Aribo’s deft footwork on the edge of the Dundee box, and then the striker screwed a shot wide of the far post.

The pressure was never changing.

Legzdins brilliantly pushed Sakala’s powerful and more accurate drive behind in the 24th minute – the corner came to nothing – before making a decent save from left-back Borna Barisic and a better save from Connor Goldson.

The creaking Dundee backline was breached, however, when Aribo unleashed a low drive from the edge of the box that ended up behind Legzdins after taking a touch off defender Liam Fontaine.

The champions kept pushing forward, and Legzdins denied Morelos from close range three minutes before halftime.

Legzdins made more saves, this time from strikes by defender Calvin Bassey and Sakala, as Govan started the second half with Arfield’s deflected shot rebounding off the post.

On-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was booed as he took over from ex-Gers midfielder and Dundee captain Charlie Adam, before Sweeney slid in to put the ball into his own net while trying to cut out a cross from Aribo.

Griffiths was then booked by referee Alan Muir for a foul on, much to the delight of the home crowd.

