Recipes for Burns Night: Three delectable desserts to commemorate the poet Robert Burns’ life.

Tipsy Laird Cake and Spiced Drambuie Millionaire’s shortbread are just a couple of the sweet treats available.

Haggis, neeps (turnips), and tatties (potatoes) are traditional Burns Night fare, all washed down with a wee dram.

If you enjoy desserts and have a sweet tooth, these Burns Night desserts will have you reaching for your apron and heading into the kitchen to bake.

The first recipe is for Ecclefechan tarts, which are filled with dried fruit, walnuts, and citrus flavors and baked in a rich butter pastry shell.

Because they resemble mince pies, feel free to add a few tablespoons of leftover mince pie filling from Christmas.

The second recipe is for a delectable Tipsy Laird Cake filled with creamy custard and fresh raspberries, which is a real show-stopper.

Finally, Spiced Drambuie Millionaire’s Shortbread is a delightful twist on a teatime classic that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Drambuie’s recipes are perfect for Burns Night, but they also make great leftovers for a mid-week pick-me-up.

12 people

Time to prepare: 25 minutes, plus chilling time

Time to cook: 15-20 min

What’s in it

To make the pastry

flour (200g)

65g cubed butter

75 g sugar (caster)

1 orange zested

1 egg yolk (large)

Filler

60 g melted butter

100 g dark brown sugar, soft

1 beaten egg

1 teaspoon of orange juice

Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur (three tablespoons)

150g dried fruit mixture

50g coarsely chopped walnuts

1 orange zest

Methodology

10 servings

Time to prepare: 50 minutes plus chilling time

1 hour of cooking

What’s in it

Sponge

240g unsalted butter, room temperature plus additional for greasing

caster sugar (240g)

a dozen large eggs

340g flour (self-rising)

150 mL of milk

1 orange zest

Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur is a 90ml liqueur made by Drambuie.

Orange juice, 90 mL

2 tbsp raspberry preserves

100 g raspberries, fresh

To make the custard

225 milliliters whole milk

double cream (225ml)

40 g butter, unsalted

cornflour (about 30 g)

4 large yolks of eggs

80 g sugar (caster)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

To make the whipped cream

Double cream, 300 ml

2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

to beautify

25 g toasted flaked almonds

Fresh raspberries in a hand full

Procedures

20 portions

25 minutes of preparation time

Time to prepare: 40 minutes

Components

Shortbread

200g all-purpose flour

50 grams of caster sugar

150 g cubed butter

1 tsp spice mix (ground)

1st.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.