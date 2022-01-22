Recipes for Burns Night: Three delectable desserts to commemorate the poet Robert Burns’ life.
Tipsy Laird Cake and Spiced Drambuie Millionaire’s shortbread are just a couple of the sweet treats available.
Haggis, neeps (turnips), and tatties (potatoes) are traditional Burns Night fare, all washed down with a wee dram.
If you enjoy desserts and have a sweet tooth, these Burns Night desserts will have you reaching for your apron and heading into the kitchen to bake.
The first recipe is for Ecclefechan tarts, which are filled with dried fruit, walnuts, and citrus flavors and baked in a rich butter pastry shell.
Because they resemble mince pies, feel free to add a few tablespoons of leftover mince pie filling from Christmas.
The second recipe is for a delectable Tipsy Laird Cake filled with creamy custard and fresh raspberries, which is a real show-stopper.
Finally, Spiced Drambuie Millionaire’s Shortbread is a delightful twist on a teatime classic that can be enjoyed at any time of day.
Drambuie’s recipes are perfect for Burns Night, but they also make great leftovers for a mid-week pick-me-up.
12 people
Time to prepare: 25 minutes, plus chilling time
Time to cook: 15-20 min
What’s in it
To make the pastry
flour (200g)
65g cubed butter
75 g sugar (caster)
1 orange zested
1 egg yolk (large)
Filler
60 g melted butter
100 g dark brown sugar, soft
1 beaten egg
1 teaspoon of orange juice
Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur (three tablespoons)
150g dried fruit mixture
50g coarsely chopped walnuts
1 orange zest
Methodology
10 servings
Time to prepare: 50 minutes plus chilling time
1 hour of cooking
What’s in it
Sponge
240g unsalted butter, room temperature plus additional for greasing
caster sugar (240g)
a dozen large eggs
340g flour (self-rising)
150 mL of milk
1 orange zest
Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur is a 90ml liqueur made by Drambuie.
Orange juice, 90 mL
2 tbsp raspberry preserves
100 g raspberries, fresh
To make the custard
225 milliliters whole milk
double cream (225ml)
40 g butter, unsalted
cornflour (about 30 g)
4 large yolks of eggs
80 g sugar (caster)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
To make the whipped cream
Double cream, 300 ml
2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
to beautify
25 g toasted flaked almonds
Fresh raspberries in a hand full
Procedures
20 portions
25 minutes of preparation time
Time to prepare: 40 minutes
Components
Shortbread
200g all-purpose flour
50 grams of caster sugar
150 g cubed butter
1 tsp spice mix (ground)
1st.
