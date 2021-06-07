Reducing COVID-19 transmission, boosting vaccine uptake among migrant populations.

A new report, published today, presents evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on migrant populations in Europe.

The report, commissioned by the European Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (ECDC), was researched and written by the Migrant Health Research Group from the Institute for Infection and Immunity at St George’s, University of London. The findings provide evidence that certain migrant groups have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, while offering recommendations for reducing disease transmission and increasing vaccine uptake among migrant populations.

Dr. Sally Hargreaves, lead author on the report and head of the Migrant Health Research Group at St George’s, University of London, said: “The pandemic has exposed major health inequalities in European countries. This report highlights that migrant communities specifically have been among the most heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic—at greater risk of exposure and in various countries, over-represented in cases, hospitalisations and deaths.”

“Migrants make up a significant proportion of populations in European and other high-income countries, and our research shows that they may have a range risk factors and vulnerabilities to COVID-19 that need to be better considered in COVID-19 response plans, including facing barriers to, and exclusion from, health and vaccination systems.

“Migrants must be better considered within national priority groups for vaccination, which will require a range of specific community-based approaches to ensure they can access COVID-19 vaccines, counter misinformation, and improve trust”

