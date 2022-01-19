Remembering Glasgow’s fabled Magnum Centre

The largest leisure centre in Europe enjoyed 40 years of success, but falling visitor numbers and declining funding from the local council signaled the end.

It’s been five years since the Magnum Leisure Centre in Irvine, which had been in operation for 40 years before collapsing, was demolished.

Magnum’s closure began in 2009, after it was determined that dwindling visitor numbers were far too low.

It was Europe’s largest leisure centre, with everything from gymnastics to dog shows held within its confines.

Families from all over Scotland began flocking to the centre in 1977, with annual visitor numbers peaking at a million in the early 1980s, and many children grew up alongside the Magnum.

The center was constructed as part of the Irvine Development Corporation’s plans to transform the area, which included the construction of Irvine Beach Park.

Visitors were charged only 25p to enter the leisure centre when it first opened, despite the fact that the building’s high operating costs meant it was heavily reliant on local taxpayers.

Magnum was the second most popular tourist attraction in Scotland in its early years, trailing only Edinburgh Castle in popularity.

David Gibson, a retired Magnum employee, described the chaos of his first day to the Daily Record.

“I remember they actually put me on the front door on the first day,” he said.

“Because I’m not the world’s tallest guy, it was total chaos.”

“So a little guy like me trying to keep crowds at bay was insane; it was swarmed on the first day – the line stretched all the way over the bridge and down the hill.”

Despite its initial success, the center was not well received by all residents, according to the Irvine Times, who believed it was built too far away from the town center and should have been built closer.

Madness performed at the Magnum in May 1980, and it wasn’t long before the first big concerts began at the venue in North Ayrshire.

Thin Lizzy, The Smiths, and The Clash were among the many well-known artists who performed here from then on.

When The Jam performed at the Magnum in June 1981, standing room only cost £4.

