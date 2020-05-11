reproduction number rises above 1 – The Daily Standard

Its a shame, but there is nothing to do about it. Germany has also taken steps to relax corona measures. As a result, the reproduction rate, which must remain below 1 in order to contain the virus, has increased to 1.1. This means that the number of infections is increasing again.

Governments apply a simple rule of thumb when relaxing the measures: relaxation is possible as long as the reproduction number (R0) remains below 1. Then (on average) one person, in the most extreme case, infects a maximum of one other person. An R0 of 1.1 therefore means that every 10 people, 11 others are infected.

The weakness of this guideline is, of course, the amount of insight you have into the situation. Because by taking (as many) tests as possible, you get a better picture. “Fortunately” Germany is a country that does test extensively, so that weakness is not such a big factor in this case.

At the same time, and for this reason the “Happy” above is also enclosed in quotation marks, that 1.1 must therefore be quite accurate. There will be people who think “don’t exaggerate, it’s only 0.1 over 1”. Remember, Germany started to relax when it became one R0 of 0.65 noted. We are talking about a sharp increase of just under 70 percent, in less than a week!

Fortunately (this time without quotes) the virus can be contained faster this time, because of certain measures that are still in effect. But it does not bode well for other countries considering relaxing. South Korea is currently also fearing another outbreak. And they took the virus seriously right from the start. They are therefore far from there…