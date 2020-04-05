Researchers announce vaccine that produces antibodies to kill coronavirus after mouse study

A team of Pennsylvania scientists have announced a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus as it continues to spread across the US.

Initial tests in mice showed the immunization produced antibodies capable of fighting off COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, which developed the vaccine, says it is delivered through a fingertip-sized patch of microscopic needles.

Antibodies are produced ‘specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus’ within two weeks of injection.

The race to get a vaccine to market is urgent as cases in America surpass 200,000 and states report more than 5,000 deaths.

The team says it was able to act quickly because had laid groundwork during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003 and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) epidemic in 2014.

Both SARS and MERS fall under the umbrella of coronaviruses and they were studied to develop the vaccine for the new virus: SARS-CoV-2.

‘These two viruses, which are closely related to [the new virus], teach us that a particular protein, called a spike protein, is important for inducing immunity against the virus,’ said Dr Andrea Gambotto, an associate professor of surgery at Pittsburgh.

‘We knew exactly where to fight this new virus.’

The potential vaccine uses a needle patch design, called a microneedle array, to increase its potential potency.

This array is a fingertip-sized patch of 400 tiny needles made out of sugar and the spike protein, Gambotto explained.

It is designed to deliver the spike protein pieces into the skin, where the immune reaction is strongest.

When tested in mice, the prototype vaccine – which the researchers have called PittCoVacc – generated what they described as ‘a surge of antibodies’ against the new coronavirus within two weeks.

The Pittsburgh researchers cautioned that, because the animals have not been tracked for very long as yet, it is too early to say whether and for how long the immune response against COVID-19 lasts.

But they said that in comparable tests in mice with their MERS experimental vaccine, a sufficient level of antibodies was produced to neutralize the virus for at least a year.

So far, the antibody levels of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated animals seem to be following the same trend, they said in a peer-reviewed study in EBioMedicine, which is published by The Lancet.

The team said they hope to start testing the vaccine candidate on people in clinical trials in the next few months.

However, Dr Paul Duprex, director of vaccine research at the University of Pittsburgh, told Fox 8 that the vaccine will likely not be available for at least a year.

There are currently more than 200 ongoing clinical trials around the world searching for a cure, treatment or vaccine for the virus.