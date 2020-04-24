Researchers UMCG: virus uses nasal cells as a gateway Inland

Epithelial cells in our eyes, lungs and intestines also contain a lot of that RNA. The hereditary material promotes the production of specific proteins that the coronavirus uses to invade human cells.

“This is the first time that these specific cells in the nose have been associated with the virus that causes Covid-19,” said biologist Martijn Nawijn and pulmonologist Maarten van den Berge of the UMCG. “The location of these cells on the surface of the inside of the nose makes them highly accessible to the virus.”

The scientists have published their new insights in Nature Medicine. They hope that the new fundamental knowledge about the virus will help in developing treatments that can reduce transmission.